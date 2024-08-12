Today’s deals: $224 iPad, New back to school blowout, $198 Sony XM4 headphones, $98 eufy smart lock, more

Amazon is kicking off the new week with a hot new back to school blowout that’s packed full of hundreds of deals. In addition to typical school supplies, you’ll also find Apple laptops, iPads, and more in this sale. Other top daily deals on Monday include Sony XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones for $198 instead of $350, the popular eufy C220 smart lock for just $97.99, and more. Plus, the discontinued iPad 9th-Gen is down to a new all-time low price of just $224!

This roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, August 12.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon