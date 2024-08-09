Today’s deals: $699 Apple Watch Ultra 2, self-bagging trash can, $349 Dyson V8 Plus vacuum, more

Happy Friday, everyone! If there’s a better way to celebrate the end of another week than with some awesome deals, we don’t know what it is. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $99 off at $699.99, and the Dyson V8 Plus is 26% off today. Plus, the Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can might be the coolest thing we’ve ever seen, and it’s 13% off at $129.99.
See all that and more in today’s roundup of the best daily deals on Friday, August 9.
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — Save $50 when you buy $500+ of Southwest gift cards on Amazon
- The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- Score a Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum for $349.99, down from $470
- The ASUS TUF A17 gaming laptop is $300 off at $1,099.99
- The $420 HP Smart-Tank 7301 wireless all-in-one printer is on sale for $279.99 today
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $699.99 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- M2 iPad Air 11-inch: $549 (reg. $599)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $229 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299.99 (reg. $349)
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $189.99 (reg. $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $79.99 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.99 (reg. $99) at Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849.98 (reg. $1,099) (new all-time low price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are the best noise cancelling earphones you can buy, and they’re currently $52 off
- For a good cheaper option, check out Sony LinkBuds S for $128
- Spend $50+ on eligible school supplies, and you’ll save $10 automatically
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- Roku deals start at $19 for the Roku Express
- You can also upgrade to the Roku Express 4K+ for $29 or the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $34
- The hot new Ampace Andes 1500 portable power station is down to a record-low price thanks to Amazon’s $400 coupon
- FlexiSpot electric standing desks start at just $139.99 right now
- Plus, the FlexiSpot C7 Ergonomic Chair has a $230 discount, and if you need a new desk to go with it, the E7 Plus Standing Desk is up to $320 off this week
- The Roborock Qrevo Master is the ultimate robot vacuum and mop — get it now with a massive $600 discount!
- Score a 2-pack of Anker USB-C faster chargers with USB-C cables for only $12.98
- Pick up an HP EliteBook 655 G10 with a 15.6-inch screen, a hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU, and 32GB of RAM for $589 instead of $869
- The new entry-level Roomba Vac robot vacuum is on sale for $179.99, down from $250
