Today’s deals: $8.50 bed pillows, $15 security camera, $200 Shark vacuum, 43% off Coldest tumblers, more

Thursday’s hottest deals include a pair of bed pillows on sale for $8.50 each, which might explain why more than 20,000 people have bought them in the past month. TP-Link Tapo home security cameras are on sale starting at $14.99, and a must-have Shark cordless vacuum for pet owners is only $199.99 thanks to a 33% discount.

In this roundup, we’ve packed in all the best deals of the day for Thursday, April 10.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon