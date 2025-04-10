Today’s deals: $8.50 bed pillows, $15 security camera, $200 Shark vacuum, 43% off Coldest tumblers, more

Thursday’s hottest deals include a pair of bed pillows on sale for $8.50 each, which might explain why more than 20,000 people have bought them in the past month. TP-Link Tapo home security cameras are on sale starting at $14.99, and a must-have Shark cordless vacuum for pet owners is only $199.99 thanks to a 33% discount.
In this roundup, we’ve packed in all the best deals of the day for Thursday, April 10.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEALS 🚨
- Incogni stops scammers and spammers by removing your personal info from data brokers and people search sites — save 50%!
- Join over 20,000 people in the past month who have bought a 2-pack of EIUE bed pillows for just $16.99
- The TORRAS Ostand R Fitness iPhone case is like nothing you’ve seen before, and every model is at least 15% off
- TP-Link’s Tapo C100 indoor security camera is somehow only $14.99 right now
- If you have a dog or cat, definitely get the Shark Pet Plus cordless stick vacuum while it’s down to $199.99
- People are obsessed with the Coldest 40oz spill-proof tumbler, and now it’s 43% off at $36.99
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M4 MacBook Air 13-inch: $949 (reg. $999)
- M4 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,139 (reg. $1,199)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24.95 (reg. $29)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $117 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- iPad mini 7th-Gen: $399 (reg. $499) (all-time low price)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $328.86 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $741.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch SE: $169.97 (reg. $249)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Pick up a 2-pack of best-selling iPhone chargers for $7.99 total, which is just $4 each
- The 70mai 4K Omni is a crazy new dash cam with an emoji face — there’s a special launch discount, plus add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart and it’s free with promo code 4KOMNIBGR!
- Score a Lefant M210 robot vacuum for just $59.55 with coupon code X6XPVG7P (this deal is almost definitely a mistake, so get in on the action before someone figures it out!)
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Amazon is running a special deal that gets you 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited — why pay for Spotify or Apple Music? Check out the terms and conditions for more info
- Buy your next Hyundai car through the new Amazon Autos service, and you’ll pick up a gigantic $2,300 Amazon gift card! Check the terms and conditions here
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, and save $10!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are down to $289 in excellent condition
- This $29.99 Crock-Pot slow cooker is basically a cheat code for cheap, easy meals — which is why more than 20,000 people have bought one in the past month alone
- Get the TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 router for just $49.99 when you use the coupon code 10ARCHERAX21 at checkout
- The powerful Vitamix Explorian blender is only $269.95 if you get one in Renewed Premium condition
- Score a complete TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 mesh system with 6,500 sq ft of coverage for just $149.99
- There’s a $1,500 Lenovo IdeaPad laptop on sale for just $479.99 today
- The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the most stunning televisions ever made, and right now it’s 20% off
- Or, get a huge Samsung 70-inch Q60D smart TV for just $697.99
- The Ninja Blast portable blender is 10% off at $53.99
- More than 10,000 people in the past month have bought this waterproof Bluetooth speaker now that it’s on sale for $19.99
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.