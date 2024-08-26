Exclusive deal: Get GEEKOM’s ultra-fast GT13 Pro Mini PC for only $549

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

BGR readers are developing something of an obsession with GEEKOM mini PCs. Of course, I’ve tested several different models myself, so I can certainly understand why. GEEKOM has become a leader in the mini PC market, with its powerful PCs that are a fraction of the size of a large desktop tower.

We’ve covered a few different GEEKOM promotions over the past few months, and we have a new one to share on Monday. This time around, it’s an exclusive deal that’s only available to BGR readers. From now through August 31, you can score a huge discount on the ultra-fast, Intel-powered GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC. This model retails for $729, but you’ll only pay $549 in the US store (promo code BGR100OFF) or £799 instead of £999 in the UK store (promo code BGR130OFF).

GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) $549 (reg. $729) Promo Code BGR100OFF

GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (UK Store) £799 (reg. £999) Promo Code BGR130OFF

GEEKOM has plenty of different mini PC models that span a wide range of price points. Today, we have a model to showcase that strikes the perfect balance between power and price.

The GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC on offer in this week’s exclusive deal is powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H chipset. That’s a 13th-Gen Intel Core processor, which is also known as Raptor Lake. This processor is equipped with 10 cores, 16 threads, and 24MB of cache. It also offers fast clock speeds of up to 4.9GHz.

To complement the Core i7 chip, GEEKOM includes 32GB of DDR4 RAM that’s expandable to up to 64GB. You also get a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD out of the box, as well as an additional M.2 2242 SATA SSD slot so you can expand it with another 1TB.

The GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC has tons of ports for lightning-fast connectivity. Image source: GEEKOM

When it comes to connectivity, the GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC covers just about every base you can possibly want it to cover.

On the front, this mini PC has a 3.5mm audio jack, one standard USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with Power Delivery support. There’s also a built-in SD card reader on the side.

Around back, you’ve got a laundry list of ports:

2 × USB 4 Gen 3 (with Power Delivery support)

2 × HDMI 2.0

1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2

1 × USB 2.0

1 × RJ45

1 × DC in

Thanks to all those ports combined with Intel HD graphics, you can use up to four 4K monitors at the same time with this powerful mini PC. That makes this model perfect for video editing, day trading stocks, or doing anything that requires multiple monitors.

Or, if you’re a resolution junky, you can use one 8K monitor instead and see every last fine detail in whatever image or video you’re looking at.

As you can see, the GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC packs killer specs for a mini PC model at this price point. It’s perfect for anyone in search of a mini PC that doesn’t cost as much as a premium model but still packs plenty of punch. Whether you’re a gamer, a streamer, or someone who just wants a compact computer instead of a huge desktop PC tower, this model is ideal. It measures just 8.94 x 6.93 x 5.28 inches in size, so it’ll fit on any desk.

With a retail price of just $729, the GT13 Pro is a tremendous value. Of course, you won’t pay anywhere close to that, thanks to an on-site discount and our exclusive coupon code for BGR readers. Just use the coupon code BGR100OFF to get this model for $549 in the US store, or use the coupon code BGR130OFF to pick one up for £799 instead of £999 in the UK store.

As a reminder, this offer is only available to BGR readers, and it lasts from August 26 through August 31.