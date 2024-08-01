Today’s deals: $69 AirPods, $230 off Meta Quest 3, $109 Bose speaker, $20 Anker Soundcore earbuds, more

Thursday’s top daily deals include a rare deal that saves you a whopping $230 on the Meta Quest 3 with 512GB of storage. The Quest 3 is by far the best all-around VR headset out there, but it’s pricey so this is a great opportunity. Other top deals include Apple AirPods starting at $69.99, the Bose SoundLink Flex for $109, Anker Soundcore P20i earbuds for $19.99, and more.
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — The hot new Ampace Andes 1500 portable power station is down to a record-low price thanks to Amazon’s $400 coupon
- Get the $650 Meta Quest 3 512GB mixed reality headset for $420 with this rare sale
- The popular Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker is down to $109 instead of $150
- Super-popular Anker Soundcore P20i earbuds are on sale for $19.99, which is 50% off the retail price
- 4,000+ people bought the MERACH rowing machine in the past 30 days, and now it’s in sale for just $189.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 3: $129.99 (reg. $169)
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $69.99 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299.99 (reg. $349)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $249 (reg. $329)
- M1 iPad Air: $399 (reg. $599) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $189.99 (reg. $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods Max: $499 (reg. $549)
- Apple AirTag 4-pack: $84.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Save $50 on the Sony PS5 Slim console thanks to a rare sale
- This popular $235 RADCLO foldable camera drone is on sale for only $39.99 for Prime subscribers
- Want a huge upgrade? The Bwine F7 4K camera drone with 3-axis gimbal is 38% off today
- Thermacell E-Series mosquito repellers actually work, and you can get one for $28.97 instead of $40 — more than 40,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- The Roku Express is back down to $19, matching the all-time low price from Prime Day
- Upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $34 instead of $50
- iRobot’s $400 Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum is on sale for $299.99 today
- Score KMC smart plugs for $3.75 each when you buy a 4-pack, so that’s just $14.99 total — that’s why more than 3,000 people have bought them in the past month
- The Ninja Blast portable blender that everyone loves is on sale for $49.99
- Southwest Airlines deal: Save $50 when you buy $500+ of Southwest gift cards on Amazon
- The famous Chom Chom pet hair remover is on sale for only $19.99, down from $28 — I have one, and it works very well with my dog’s hair
- This Carote 11-piece cookware set was bought by more than 10,000 people in the past 30 days, and it’s now down to $59.98
- Pick up a super-popular INIU wireless charging stand for $15.98 instead of $27
- The TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- Want WiFi 6E mesh instead? Get the TP-Link Deco AXE5400 system for $299.99 instead of $400
- Keurig coffee maker deals start at $59.99 today
- 2024 Samsung foldable deals:
- Buy a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a $200 Amazon gift card
- Buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a $300 Amazon gift card
More top deals
