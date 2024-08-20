Today’s deals: $199 Apple iPad 9, $30 Crest 3D Whitestrips, $298 Sony XM5 ANC headphones, more

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some new sales as well as a few gems from yesterday that are about to sell out — like Apple’s iPad 9th-Gen tablet, which is down to a new all-time low of just $199. One colorway is already gone, so you’re running out of time.
Check out that deal and plenty more in this roundup of the best daily deals on Tuesday, August 20.
Featured product
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit
- Crest 3D Whitestrips are 33% off at $29.99 for a 22-pack
- Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones are the best ANC headphones you can buy, and they’re down to $298 instead of $400
- The Logitech MX Master 2S mouse and the ultimate Logitech MX Master 3S mouse that I use both have slight discounts right now
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- 🚨 iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (new all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $699 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $299 (reg. $399)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849 (reg. $1,099) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,049 (reg. $1,299) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $189.99 (reg. $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $89 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.99 (reg. $99) at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Score the Nintendo Switch Lite for just $172.49 thanks to a rare discount
- You can also save a little on the Nintendo Switch OLED today if you buy a renewed console
- The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- Google Pixel 9 preorder deals:
- Pixel 9 (free $100 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel 9 Pro (free $200 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel 9 Pro XL (free $200 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel Buds Pro 2 (free $30 Amazon gift card)
- Get the Blink Mini indoor home security camera for just $19.99 this week
- The TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 router is down to just $74.99
- I can’t believe how compact this portable tire inflator is, and it’s down to $39.99 instead of $100
- Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian ANC headphones were just re-released in three new colorways — save $79 when you add AppleCare+
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- Amazon’s Echo Dot is back down to $29.99 on sale
- CAROTE’s massive 21-piece cookware set is a best-seller, and right now, it’s only $127.49
- The new-for-2024 Sony XR80 Bravia OLED TV is $500 off right now
- Want to send WAY less? The super-popular Insignia F20 24-inch Fire TV is down to just $64.99 right now, or upgrade to the 32-inch model for $74.99
- Get the $300 Google Nest Wifi Pro mesh wireless system with WiFi 6E for $194.99 on sale
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.