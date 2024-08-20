Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $199 Apple iPad 9, $30 Crest 3D Whitestrips, $298 Sony XM5 ANC headphones, more

By
Published Aug 20th, 2024 9:32AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some new sales as well as a few gems from yesterday that are about to sell out — like Apple’s iPad 9th-Gen tablet, which is down to a new all-time low of just $199. One colorway is already gone, so you’re running out of time.

Check out that deal and plenty more in this roundup of the best daily deals on Tuesday, August 20.

Featured product

InstaShow VS10 Wireless Presentation SystemImage source: BenQ

In addition to everything else in today’s roundup, we’ve got an awesome gadget we wanted to feature. It’s called the InstaShow VS10 Wireless Presentation System, and it’s so great. It’s a next-gen hybrid presentation device from BenQ that turns any room into the ultimate collaboration space. The InstaShow VS10 turns any wall or projector screen into a giant touchscreen, and it even has features like touchback and split-screen for interactive collaboration. And the best part? It’s plug-and-play, so you can just connect it to your computer and start working instead of having to install drivers and annoying software.

Check it out on BenQ’s site.

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart
