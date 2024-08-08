Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $248 Sony XM5 earbuds, $180 Roomba, $13 Anker fast chargers, $19 Roku streamer, more

Published Aug 8th, 2024 9:36AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Thursday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

Several impressive new deals popped up on Thursday, like a discount that drops Sony XM5 noise cancelling earbuds to $248 instead of $300. Or, you can save some money and pick up Sony LinkBuds S instead for $128. Other top deals today include a $179.99 Roomba, two Anker USB-C fast chargers for $12.98, and Roku streamers starting at just $19.

Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, August 8.

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals