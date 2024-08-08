Today’s deals: $248 Sony XM5 earbuds, $180 Roomba, $13 Anker fast chargers, $19 Roku streamer, more

Several impressive new deals popped up on Thursday, like a discount that drops Sony XM5 noise cancelling earbuds to $248 instead of $300. Or, you can save some money and pick up Sony LinkBuds S instead for $128. Other top deals today include a $179.99 Roomba, two Anker USB-C fast chargers for $12.98, and Roku streamers starting at just $19.

Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, August 8.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart