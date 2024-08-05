Today’s deals: $699 Apple Watch Ultra 2, $529 iPad mini, $249 Bose QuietComfort headphones, more

Back to school sales are in full swing right now. It’s a bummer that they remind us of the inevitable, but it’s a great way to save on all sorts of popular products. Today, that includes all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPad mini, Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones, and plenty more.
Plus, the FlexiSpot C7 Ergonomic Chair has a massive $220 discount at the moment. And if you need a new desk to go with it, the E7 Plus Standing Desk is up to $320 off this week.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, August 5.
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — The hot new Ampace Andes 1500 portable power station is down to a record-low price thanks to Amazon’s $400 coupon
- Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones are $100 off at $249
- The Roborock Qrevo Master is the ultimate robot vacuum and mop — get it now with a massive $600 discount!
- Keep your internet connected and your gadgets charged during blackouts with an APC 1500VA UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector (22% off)
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $699.99 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- iPad mini (6th-Gen): $529.99 (reg. $649) (all-time low price)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299.99 (reg. $349)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $249 (reg. $329)
- M1 iPad Air: $399 (reg. $599) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $299 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- AirTag 4-pack: $84.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849.98 (reg. $1,099) (new all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,049.98 (reg. $1,299) (new all-time low price)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $189.99 (reg. $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods 3: $139.99 (reg. $169)
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $79.99 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Save $70 on a PSVR bundled with Horizon Call of The Mountain
- Southwest Airlines deal: Save $50 when you buy $500+ of Southwest gift cards on Amazon
- Super-popular Anker Soundcore P20i earbuds are on sale for $19.99, which is 50% off the retail price
- The Ninja Blast portable blender that everyone loves is on sale for $49.99
- Thermacell E-Series mosquito repellers actually work, and you can get one for $28.97 instead of $40 — more than 40,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- iRobot’s $400 Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum is on sale for $299.99 today
- 4,000+ people bought the MERACH rowing machine in the past 30 days, and now it’s in sale for just $189.99
- 2024 Samsung foldable deals:
- Buy a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a $200 Amazon gift card
- Buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a $300 Amazon gift card
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.