Today’s deals: $699 Apple Watch Ultra 2, $529 iPad mini, $249 Bose QuietComfort headphones, more

By
Published Aug 5th, 2024 9:26AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Back to school sales are in full swing right now. It’s a bummer that they remind us of the inevitable, but it’s a great way to save on all sorts of popular products. Today, that includes all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPad mini, Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones, and plenty more.

Plus, the FlexiSpot C7 Ergonomic Chair has a massive $220 discount at the moment. And if you need a new desk to go with it, the E7 Plus Standing Desk is up to $320 off this week.

Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, August 5.

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart
This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

