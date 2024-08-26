Today’s deals: $17 myQ, $399 Apple AirPods Max, $40 Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $180 off Sonos Arc, more

Labor Day 2024 is exactly one week away, which means Labor Day sales are now in full swing. We found so many fantastic deals on Monday, with prices starting at just $17.29 for the popular myQ Smart Garage Door Controller. Plus, Apple’s flagship AirPods Max headphones are down to $399 instead of $549, matching the all-time low.
Plus, we have an EXCLUSIVE deal for BGR readers this week! From now through August 31, you can get the powerful new GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC for $549 instead of $729 (US store, promo code BGR100OFF) or £799 instead of £999 (UK store, promo code BGR130OFF).
In this roundup, you'll find all of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, August 26.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨EXCLUSIVE DEAL🚨 — Get the blazing-fast GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC for $549 instead of $729 (US store, promo code BGR100OFF) or £799 instead of £999 (UK store, promo code BGR130OFF)
- Get the myQ Smart Garage Door Controller for just $17.29, or upgrade to the myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad for $57 instead of $100
- 🎧 Sonos Ace headphones are discounted for the first time! Check out BGR’s Sonos Ace review to learn everything there is to know about them
- Other Sonos deals include the Sonos Arc for $719 ($180 off), the Sonos Ray soundbar for $179, the Sonos Move 2 for $359 ($90 off), and the Sonos Era 100 for $199 ($50 off)
- Amazon’s best-ever Fire TV device, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is down to an all-time low of $39.99
- Only want the basics? Get the Roku Express instead for $19
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Max: $399 (reg. $549) (all-time low price)
- 🚨 iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (new all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $699 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $89 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $189.99 (reg. $249)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849 (reg. $1,099) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.99 (reg. $99) at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Spend $80+ on household essentials, get a $20 Amazon credit
- Now, there’s also another offer that gets you a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $50+ on household essentials. Take advantage of both offers for $35 in total credit!
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- The beloved Keurig K-Mini K-Cup coffee maker is down to $59.99
- 10,000+ people bought the Bolabutty waterproof Bluetooth speaker in the past month — today, it’s on sale for $19.99 instead of $60
- Google Pixel 9 deals:
- Pixel 9 (free $100 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel 9 Pro (free $200 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel 9 Pro XL (free $200 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel Buds Pro 2 (free $30 Amazon gift card)
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- Pick up a $260 eufy Security Smart Lock S230 bundle for $189.99
- Save 22% on the Igloo Glide hard cooler or 23% on the Igloo Trailmate soft cooler bag
- Get the $300 Google Nest Wifi Pro mesh wireless system with WiFi 6E for $194.99 on sale
- The Nintendo Switch OLED is $61 off today if you buy a renewed console
- Crest 3D Whitestrips are 33% off at $29.99 for a 22-pack
More top deals
Below, you'll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.