Today’s deals: Pixel 9 preorder offers, $400 off Narwal Freo X Ultra, $500 off Sony OLED TV, more

There are some great new offers for our readers to check out on Wednesday. That’s especially true if you want a new Pixel 9 series phone because you can get a free Amazon gift card worth up to $200 with your order. The fantastic Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop also has a deep discount today, and new-for-2024 Sony OLED TVs are on sale.
On top of that, BGR readers can get the lightning-fast GEEKOM A7 Mini PC for $670 instead of $849 in the US (exclusive coupon code BGR129OFF), or £659 instead of £899 in the UK (exclusive coupon code BGR140OFF).
Keep reading to see all of our picks for the top deals of the day on Tuesday, August 13.GEEKOM A7 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS $670 (reg. $849)
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡EXCLUSIVE DEAL⚡ — The blazing-fast GEEKOM A7 Mini PC is $670 instead of $849 in the US (promo code BGR129OFF) or £659 instead of £899 in the UK (promo code BGR140OFF)
- Google Pixel 9 preorder deals:
- Pixel 9 (free $100 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel 9 Pro (free $200 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel 9 Pro XL (free $200 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel Buds Pro 2 (free $30 Amazon gift card)
- Read our Narwal Freo X Ultra review, and you’ll see why it’s our favorite robot vacuum and mop — right now, it’s $400 off!
- The new-for-2024 Sony XR80 Bravia OLED TV is $500 off right now
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299.99 (reg. $349)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $224 (reg. $329) (new all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $189.99 (reg. $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $79.99 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849.98 (reg. $1,099) (new all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1.049.98 (reg. $1,299) (new all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: $73.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
- M2 iPad Air 11-inch: $549 (reg. $599)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Amazon’s big back to school sale has deep discounts on school supplies, Apple MacBooks, iPads, and plenty more
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones are on sale for $198 instead of $350
- Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are also on sale for $52 off
- Score an xTool F1 2-in-1 Dual Laser Engraver for $1,399 instead of $1,800
- The super-popular Insignia F20 24-inch Fire TV is down to just $64.99 right now — that’s right… $65 for a smart TV!
- You can also upgrade to the 32-inch model for $74.99
- The eufy Security Smart Lock C220 with fingerprint unlock is down to $97.99 on sale
- Score a 2-pack of Anker USB-C faster chargers with USB-C cables for only $12.98
- Aquasonic’s Black Series is the #1 best-selling electric toothbrush on Amazon, and it’s down to $29.95. A staggering 70,000 people have bought this model in the past month alone
- Google’s popular Fitbit Inspire 3 is on sale for $79.99 this week
- The $500 Lenovo V15 laptop is on sale for $424.15 today
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.GEEKOM A7 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS $670 (reg. $849)