Apple Music summer deal gives new users a 3-month free trial

Apple Music has been available for almost 10 years. From 2015 to early 2022, the company offered a three-month trial for every new subscriber. After that, Cupertino shortened the deal to a single month.

However, if you haven’t subscribed to Apple Music in all these years, there’s a summer deal running through September 23 that allows you to try the streaming service for 90 days for free. Engadget spotted this deal, and it’s available tor anyone who hasn’t tried the service before. All you need to do is open the Music app on your Apple device and you should see the offer.

Apple Music is home to an impressive catalog of hundreds of millions of songs, curated playlists, live radio stations, lossless and Spatial Audio playback, and even access to Apple Music Classical, a service with the largest library of classical songs.

Even though the service lacks some social features that make Spotify available –or podcasts embedded on the app–Apple Music is one of the top music-streaming services available, and this might be the deal that makes you switch from other platforms.

Since this Apple Music deal runs through the end of September, new subscribers will have a glimpse of the latest iOS 18 features for this service, which include:

Music Haptics: Apple Music has a breakthrough feature coming with iOS 18, but it's likely not for you. With Music Haptics, Apple has brought a new way for users who are deaf or hard of hearing to experience music on an iPhone. The company explains: "With this feature enabled, the Taptic Engine in iPhone plays taps, textures, and refined vibrations to the audio of the music."

InSight on Apple TV+: This feature displays timely information about actors, characters, and music from Apple TV+ movies and shows onscreen in real-time. Users can select an actor to view their background and filmography page or quickly view the song playing in a scene and add it to an Apple Music playlist.

Collaborative Listening: Apple has updated SharePlay with Apple Music on iOS 18, so even more users can share control of music playing from HomePod, Apple TV, or speaker. This feature was expected to debut with tvOS 17.4, but Apple saved it to tvOS 18 instead.

Once your Apple Music deal ends, you can subscribe to the service for $10.99 per month or with an Apple One subscription, which will include at least Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage.