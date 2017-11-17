We’re almost there, everyone! The busiest shopping week of the year is fast approaching. There’s Thanksgiving to plan, and then there are Black Friday deals to shop. As has been the case in previous years, Black Friday sales have kicked off well ahead of Black Friday proper, but some of the best deals are going to be available only on November 24th.
We’ve already covered Black Friday extensively since the first ad leaked in late October, so you should have a pretty good idea of what to expect from your favorite retailers this season. In this post you’ll find a roundup of all the best Black Friday sales happening this year, with retailers listed in alphabetical order.
Amazon
- Black Friday ad: Amazon’s Black Friday 2017 deals were just announced: Everything you need to know
- More details: Amazon just launched its Countdown to Black Friday event with 10 killer deals
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: November 17th
- Free shipping: Make sure to get Amazon Prime to enjoy free shipping
- Price matching: Yes, on certain items
- Extended sales: November 17th
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Best Buy
- Black Friday ad: Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad: iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 8, killer TV deals and much more
- More details: Best Buy’s early Black Friday 2017 sale just went live
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 5:00 PM to 1:00 AM (THU) and 8:00 AM (FRI)
- Free shipping: Yes
- Price matching: Yes
- Extended sales: Yes
- Cyber Monday: N/A
BJ’s Wholesale
- Black Friday ad: BJ’s Wholesale Black Friday 2017 ad just leaked: Tons of great TV and gadget deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 7:00 AM (FRI)
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: November 17th – November 27th
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Costco
- Black Friday ad: Costco’s Black Friday 2017 deals flyer is here, and there are some huge tech deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 9:00 AM (FRI)
- Free shipping: Yes, on certain items
- Price matching: No
- Extended sales: Yes, through Cyber Monday
- Cyber Monday: Costco Black Friday deals are available through Cyber Monday
Dell
- Black Friday ad: Dell’s Black Friday deals start right now with a special 48-hour sale
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: 11:00 AM EST (THU)
- Free shipping: Yes
- Price matching: Yes (Price Match Guarantee)
- Extended sales: Yes,
- Cyber Monday: N/A
eBay
- Black Friday ad: eBay wants to fix the worst thing about Black Friday with early price match deals
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: N/A
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: Yes
- Extended sales:
- Cyber Monday: N/A
GameStop
- Black Friday ad: GameStop Black Friday 2017 ad: Fallout 4, Overwatch, Uncharted 4, and more at big discounts
- Type of sales: in-store and online
- Opening Hours: 4:00 PM (THU)
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: Yes, Thursday through Sunday
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Groupon
- Black Friday ad: Groupon Black Friday 2017 ad: iPhone, PS4, MacBook Air, and other tech deals
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: N/A
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: N/A
HP
- Black Friday ad: HP’s leaked Black Friday ad features great deals on laptops, desktops and monitors
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: N/A
- Free shipping: Yes
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: No
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Home Depot
- Black Friday ad: Home Depot Black Friday 2017 ad leak: Way more tech deals than you thought
- Type of sales: in-store and online
- Opening Hours: 6:00 AM (THU) online, 6:00 AM (FRI) in stores
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Kohl’s
- Black Friday ad: Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 ad just leaked: $200 PS4 and Xbox One S, Apple Watch 3, and other deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 5:00 PM (THU) through 1:00 PM (FRI)
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: Yes (limited policy)
- Extended sales: Yes, online shopping starts November 20st at 12:01 CST, ends on November 25th
- Cyber Monday: N/A
JCPenney
- Black Friday ad: JCPenney Black Friday 2017 ad just leaked: $200 PS4 and TV deals
- Type of sales: in-store and online
- Opening Hours: Thursday, November 23rd
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Kmart
- Black Friday ad: Kmart Black Friday 2017 ad leak: TV deals and more in store for Black Friday
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 6:00 PM (THU) through 2:00 PM (FRI)
- Free shipping: No
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Macy’s
- Black Friday ad: Macy’s Black Friday 2017 deals flyer is out, with some of the best tech deals we’ve seen
- Type of sales: in-store
- Opening Hours: 5:00 PM (THU) through 2:00 AM (FRI)
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Lenovo
- Black Friday ad: Lenovo’s Black Friday ad is here, and it’s a great time to buy a laptop
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: N/A
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Meijer
- Black Friday ad: Meijer Black Friday 2017 ad leaked: Nintendo Switch, Apple Watch, cheap iPhone, and other deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 6:00 AM (THU and FRI)
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: Yes, special Thanksgiving sale: Meijer Black Friday 2017 ad leaked: Nintendo Switch, Apple Watch, cheap iPhone, and other deals
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Microsoft
- Black Friday ad: Microsoft’s Black Friday deals: Cheapest Xbox One S ever, huge savings on Surface
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: Sales start on November 23rd and November 24th, but opening hours vary.
- Free shipping: Yes
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: Microsoft’s Black Friday deals: Cheapest Xbox One S ever, huge savings on Surface
Newegg
- Black Friday ad: Newegg’s Black Friday 2017 sale revealed: Deals on computers, parts, TVs and more
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: 4:00 PM (MON) through 2:59 AM (SUN)
- Free shipping: Yes on select products
- Price matching: Yes (Entire month of November)
- Extended sales: Yes, starting Tuesday, November 21st at 1:00 PM PsT through November 26th at 11:59 PM PST
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Office Depot and Office Max
- Black Friday ad: Office Depot Black Friday ad leaks: Computers, office supplies, accessories and more
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 12:01 AM (THU) online and 7:45 AM (FRI) in stores
- Free shipping: Yes, $35 minimum order
- Price matching: Yes (Price Match Guarantee)
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: Office Depot counts down to Cyber Monday with deals on computers, desks and more
Overstock
- Black Friday ad: Overstock Black Friday 2017 ad: Xbox One S, MacBook Air deals, much more
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: N/A
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Sam’s Club
- Black Friday ad: Sam’s Club Black Friday ad: Mysterious iPhone sale, cheap consoles, and tons of TV deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 7:00 AM (FRI)
- Free shipping: Yes
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: Sam’s Club is getting ready for Black Friday with a big one-day sale and Early Black Friday sales
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Samsung
- Black Friday ad: Samsung Black Friday 2017 deals: The best Note 8 and S8 discounts, and tons of TV deals
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: N/A
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Staples
- Black Friday ad: Staples Black Friday 2017 ad leak: Tons of laptop and PC deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 7:00 AM (FRI), online sales start Thursday
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: Yes (Price Match Guarantee)
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: N/A
T-Mobile
- Black Friday ad: T-Mobile’s Black Friday BOGO sale begins tomorrow with iPhone 8, Galaxy S8 and more
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: N/A
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: T-Mobile’s Black Friday BOGO sale begins tomorrow with iPhone 8, Galaxy S8 and more
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Target
- Black Friday ad: Target’s Black Friday 2017 ad is official: iPhone 8 sale, Nintendo Switch bundle, and more
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 6:00 PM (THU), 6:00 AM (FRI)
- Free shipping: Yes
- Price matching: Yes, but special terms apply (Price Match Guarantee)
- Extended sales: Black Friday Preview Sale (November 6th), Red Card Early Access Sale (November 22nd), Black Friday Deals (November 23-25)
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Toys R Us
- Black Friday ad: The Toys R Us Black Friday 2017 ad flyer just leaked, with some huge deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 5:00 PM (THU), online sales start 9:00 PM (WED)
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: Yes, until Saturday night
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Walmart
- Black Friday ad: Here’s the full 36-page Black Friday 2017 ad from Walmart
- More details: Walmart announces Black Friday 2017 plans: Everything you need to know
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 6:00 PM (THU), online sales start at 12:01 AM (THU)
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: Yes, but not available to online purchases from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.
- Extended sales: Walmart’s early Black Friday 2017 sale is live right now
- Cyber Monday: N/A