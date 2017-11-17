We’re almost there, everyone! The busiest shopping week of the year is fast approaching. There’s Thanksgiving to plan, and then there are Black Friday deals to shop. As has been the case in previous years, Black Friday sales have kicked off well ahead of Black Friday proper, but some of the best deals are going to be available only on November 24th.

We’ve already covered Black Friday extensively since the first ad leaked in late October, so you should have a pretty good idea of what to expect from your favorite retailers this season. In this post you’ll find a roundup of all the best Black Friday sales happening this year, with retailers listed in alphabetical order.

Amazon

Best Buy

Image Source: Best Buy via GottaDeal

BJ’s Wholesale

Black Friday ad: BJ’s Wholesale Black Friday 2017 ad just leaked: Tons of great TV and gadget deals



Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 7:00 AM (FRI)

Free shipping: N/A

Price matching: N/A

Extended sales: November 17th – November 27th

Cyber Monday: N/A

Image Source: BJ's via BestBlackFriday

Costco

Black Friday ad: Costco’s Black Friday 2017 deals flyer is here, and there are some huge tech deals



Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 9:00 AM (FRI)

Free shipping: Yes, on certain items

Price matching: No

Extended sales: Yes, through Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday: Costco Black Friday deals are available through Cyber Monday

Dell

Image Source: Dell via BFAds

eBay

Black Friday ad: eBay wants to fix the worst thing about Black Friday with early price match deals



Type of sales: online

Opening Hours: N/A

Free shipping: N/A

Price matching: Yes

Extended sales:

Cyber Monday: N/A

GameStop

Black Friday ad: GameStop Black Friday 2017 ad: Fallout 4, Overwatch, Uncharted 4, and more at big discounts



Type of sales: in-store and online

Opening Hours: 4:00 PM (THU)

Free shipping: N/A

Price matching: N/A

Extended sales: Yes, Thursday through Sunday

Cyber Monday: N/A

Groupon

Black Friday ad: Groupon Black Friday 2017 ad: iPhone, PS4, MacBook Air, and other tech deals



Type of sales: online

Opening Hours: N/A

Free shipping: N/A

Price matching: N/A

Extended sales: N/A

Cyber Monday: N/A

Image Source: Groupon via Best Black Friday

HP

Black Friday ad: HP’s leaked Black Friday ad features great deals on laptops, desktops and monitors

Type of sales: online

Opening Hours: N/A

Free shipping: Yes

Price matching: N/A

Extended sales: No

Cyber Monday: N/A

Home Depot

Black Friday ad: Home Depot Black Friday 2017 ad leak: Way more tech deals than you thought



Type of sales: in-store and online

Opening Hours: 6:00 AM (THU) online, 6:00 AM (FRI) in stores

Free shipping: N/A

Price matching: N/A

Extended sales: N/A

Cyber Monday: N/A

Kohl’s

Black Friday ad: Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 ad just leaked: $200 PS4 and Xbox One S, Apple Watch 3, and other deals



Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 5:00 PM (THU) through 1:00 PM (FRI)

Free shipping: N/A

Price matching: Yes (limited policy)

Extended sales: Yes, online shopping starts November 20st at 12:01 CST, ends on November 25th

Cyber Monday: N/A

Image Source: Kohl's via BFAds

JCPenney

Black Friday ad: JCPenney Black Friday 2017 ad just leaked: $200 PS4 and TV deals

Type of sales: in-store and online

Opening Hours: Thursday, November 23rd

Free shipping: N/A

Price matching: N/A

Extended sales: N/A

Cyber Monday: N/A

Kmart

Black Friday ad: Kmart Black Friday 2017 ad leak: TV deals and more in store for Black Friday



Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 6:00 PM (THU) through 2:00 PM (FRI)

Free shipping: No

Price matching: N/A

Extended sales: N/A

Cyber Monday: N/A

Image Source: Kmart via BFAds

Macy’s

Black Friday ad: Macy’s Black Friday 2017 deals flyer is out, with some of the best tech deals we’ve seen

Type of sales: in-store

Opening Hours: 5:00 PM (THU) through 2:00 AM (FRI)

Free shipping: N/A

Price matching: N/A

Extended sales: N/A

Cyber Monday: N/A

Lenovo

Black Friday ad: Lenovo’s Black Friday ad is here, and it’s a great time to buy a laptop

Type of sales: online

Opening Hours: N/A

Free shipping: N/A

Price matching: N/A

Extended sales: N/A

Cyber Monday: N/A

Meijer

Microsoft

Newegg

Black Friday ad: Newegg’s Black Friday 2017 sale revealed: Deals on computers, parts, TVs and more



Type of sales: online

Opening Hours: 4:00 PM (MON) through 2:59 AM (SUN)

Free shipping: Yes on select products

Price matching: Yes (Entire month of November)

Extended sales: Yes, starting Tuesday, November 21st at 1:00 PM PsT through November 26th at 11:59 PM PST

Cyber Monday: N/A

Office Depot and Office Max

Image Source: Office Depot

Overstock

Black Friday ad: Overstock Black Friday 2017 ad: Xbox One S, MacBook Air deals, much more



Type of sales: online

Opening Hours: N/A

Free shipping: N/A

Price matching: N/A

Extended sales: N/A

Cyber Monday: N/A

Sam’s Club

Image Source: Sam's Club via Best Black Friday

Samsung

Black Friday ad: Samsung Black Friday 2017 deals: The best Note 8 and S8 discounts, and tons of TV deals



Type of sales: online

Opening Hours: N/A

Free shipping: N/A

Price matching: N/A

Extended sales: N/A

Cyber Monday: N/A

Image Source: Samsung

Staples

Black Friday ad: Staples Black Friday 2017 ad leak: Tons of laptop and PC deals



Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 7:00 AM (FRI), online sales start Thursday

Free shipping: N/A

Price matching: Yes (Price Match Guarantee)

Extended sales: N/A

Cyber Monday: N/A

Image Source: Staples via Best Black Friday

T-Mobile

Target

Black Friday ad: Target’s Black Friday 2017 ad is official: iPhone 8 sale, Nintendo Switch bundle, and more



Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 6:00 PM (THU), 6:00 AM (FRI)

Free shipping: Yes

Price matching: Yes, but special terms apply (Price Match Guarantee)

Extended sales: Black Friday Preview Sale (November 6th), Red Card Early Access Sale (November 22nd), Black Friday Deals (November 23-25)

Cyber Monday: N/A

Image Source: Target via Best Black Friday

Toys R Us

Black Friday ad: The Toys R Us Black Friday 2017 ad flyer just leaked, with some huge deals

Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 5:00 PM (THU), online sales start 9:00 PM (WED)

Free shipping: N/A

Price matching: N/A

Extended sales: Yes, until Saturday night

Cyber Monday: N/A

Image Source: BFAds/Toys R Us

Walmart