Best Buy’s early Black Friday 2017 sale just went live

Best Buy’s official Black Friday 2017 flyer is already out, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until November 24th to score some amazing deals on hot gadgets in Best Buy’s inventory. The retailer just kicked off a special Black Friday sale that offers buyers Black Friday prices on hundreds of products.

The sale ends on Saturday at 11:59 CT, and you get free shipping on every purchase. But there’s limited stock for the discounted products, so you’ll have to act fast.

Here are some of the Black Friday discounts Best Buy offers right now:

TV and streaming sticks

$1,199.99 70-inch Sony 4K UHD Smart TV (save $600)

$549.99 55-inch Sharp 4K UHD Smart TV (save $250)

$349.99 50-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV (save $100)

$279.99 43-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $150)

$149.99 32-inch Sharp Smart Roku HD TV (save $50)

$79.99 22-inch Insignia HD TV (save $50)

Smartphones and tablets

$9.99/month iPhone 6s (save $150) with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, Verizon)

$599.99 Sony Xperia XZ Premium (save $100)

$399.99 Huawei Mate 9 (save $100)

$299.99 Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra (save $100)

$224.99 Motorola Moto G Plus 5th generation (save $75)

$149.99 Huawei Honor 6x (save $50)

$279.99 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S2 32GB (save $220)

$274.99 iPad mini 4 128GB (save $125)

$69.99 10.1-inch Insignia 32GB (save $30)

Wearables

$299.99 Garmin Fenix 3 HR (save $250)

$199 Apple Watch Series 1 (save $50)

Laptops and Desktops

Save up to $250 on select MacBook Pro models

$949.99 13.3-inch HP 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (save $400)

$629 Surface Pro with Black Type Cover (save $370)

$599.99 15.6-inch Lenovo Yoga 710 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (save $230)

$399.99 14-inch HP touchscreen laptop (save $150)

$359.99 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron Touchscreen laptop (save $170)

$99 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 2GB/16GB (save $80)

These are just some of the many Best Buy deals that will be available until Saturday, hit this link to see all of them. The full Black Friday 2017 ad is available at this link.