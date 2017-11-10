Home Depot Black Friday 2017 ad leak: Way more tech deals than you thought

If home improvement is on your list of things to do this year and you’re waiting for some sweet Black Friday deals to get you started, then you’re probably looking for Home Depot’s Black Friday 2017 ad. The flyer has already leaked and is available online for your perusal. What might surprise you though, is that it contains tons of tech deals. After all, you do want a smarter home, don’t you?

Home Depot deals will be available online beginning at 6:00 AM on Thanksgiving, BFAds says, and stores will open at 6:00 AM of Friday. Here are some of the best tech deals from Home Depot’s Black Friday 2017 sale:

$250 3-pack Connect Home Smart Wi-Fi System (save $129.99)

$199 Nest Learning Thermostat (save $50)

$199 Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat (save $50)

$180 Amazon Echo Show (save $49.99)

$160 4-pack Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit (save $30, but already way cheaper on Amazon)

$149 Nest Cam Security Camera (save $50)

$99 Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon (save $20)

$99 Lyric T-5 Smart Thermostat (save $50)

$79 Google Home (save $50)

$49 Samsung Smartthings Hub (save $50)

$29.99 Amazon Echo Dot (save $20)

$29 Google Home Mini (save $20)

$19.88 Hype Smartwatch

These are just some of the gadgets that Home Depot will offer on Black Friday for discounted prices. To see the full 36-page ad scan complete with tool deals and appliance promos, hit this link.