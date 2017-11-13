Microsoft’s Black Friday deals: Cheapest Xbox One S ever, huge savings on Surface

Perhaps in order to avoid being overshadowed by the dozens of Black Friday sales events that were announced last week, Microsoft finally took the wraps off of its own holiday deals on Monday. Just like last year, Microsoft’s deals are some of the best you’ll find, no matter what you’re in the market for this holiday season.

Looking to finally join the Xbox One family? Microsoft is selling the Xbox One S at its cheapest price ever. Looking to upgrade your PC? You can save up to $300 on many Windows 10 computers. Interested in mixed reality? Headsets from Acer, HP, Samsung and more are up to $100 cheaper starting on November 23rd.

In addition to all of the deals you can find online and at major retailers, Microsoft will also be hosting hands-on events at Microsoft Stores across the country. Plus, you could even win an Xbox One X if you’re one of the first to line up at a store before it opens on November 24th. See all the deals from Microsoft below:

Surface

Get $329 off the Surface Pro i5 256GB and $229 off the Surface Pro i5 128GB, both bundled with the Black Type Cover.

Save $199.95 on Surface Laptop and the new Harman Kardon Invoke speaker.

Xbox One S

Xbox One S consoles starting at $189 – its lowest price ever.

Save $50 off Xbox One S 1TB and 500GB bundles.

Get $20 off blockbuster games like Forza Motorsport 7, Gears of War 4 and Halo Wars 2.

Save $20 on Xbox Wireless Controllers, $15 on Stereo Headsets, and $10 on Xbox Live Gold 3-month or 6-month subscriptions.

Windows Mixed Reality

For the first time this holiday, save up to $100 on Windows Mixed Reality Headsets from Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung.

Save up to $249 on PC bundles from Acer, Dell and HP.

Try them out and experience mixed reality at your local Microsoft Store.

Harman Kardon Invoke

Huge savings on the brand new Harman Kardon Invoke speaker with Cortana.

In addition to saving with the Surface and Harman Kardon Invoke bundle, Invoke will also be available at a discounted price of $99 for a limited time.

Windows 10 PCs

Upgrade to a new PC this season. Save up to $300 on devices featuring the new Fall Creators Update.

Save up to $150 on the Acer Aspire 1 and Aspire 3 laptops.

laptops. Save up to $100 on ASUS Transformer Book Flip 2-in-1, TP200 at Amazon.

Get Alienware 17 Laptop available for $1599.99, the Dell Inspiron 14 3000 for only $129.99, or the Dell Latitude 3580 for just $579 at Dell.com/BlackFriday.

Save $230 on the HP Pavilion 15 x360, or $200 on the HP 15” Notebook.

Get the Yoga 720 for $729.99, the Legion Y520 for $749.99, and the Yoga 910 Star Wars Glass for only $999.99 on Lenovo’s website.

Get Galaxy Books starting at $529.99 at Best Buy.

Microsoft Store