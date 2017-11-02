BJ’s Wholesale Black Friday 2017 ad just leaked: Tons of great TV and gadget deals

Black Friday fever is in full swing, which means we’re going to be assaulted by more and more leaks in the coming days. The 47-page Black Friday 2017 ad from BJ’s Wholesale Club just leaked, and it’s got some pretty interesting deals on electronics and gadgets.

The flyer, posted in full over at BestBlackFriday, reveals the store’s savings event will last for 10 days from Friday, November 17th through Monday, November 27th. That means it’ll cover both Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

As for Black Friday itself, doors open at 7:00 AM on November 24th. Here are some of the best tech deals from BJ’s, including a boatload of TV sales:

Consoles and games

$189.99 PS4 1TB gaming console (save $100)

$50 of any Xbox One S game system bundle

TV and streaming sticks

$3.279.99 82-inch Samsung 4K Premium UHD Smart TV (save $1,700)

$3,499.99 75-inch Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (save $1,800 off)

$1,899.99 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $900)

$1,599.99 75-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $900)

$1,499.99 75-inch Vizio 4K UHD Smartcast TV (save $400)

$979.99 70-inch Vizio 4K UHD Smartcast TV (save $270)

$2,579.99 65-inch QLED curved Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $900)

$2,499.99 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (save $800 off)

$1,479.99 65-inch curved Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $700)

$1,279.99 65-inch Samsung 4K Premium UHD Smart TV (save $700)

$999.99 65-inch curved Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $500)

$849.99 65-inch curved Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $250 and get $50 BJ’s Gift Card)

$799.99 65-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $200)

$1,749.99 55-inch LG OLED 4K UHD Smart TV(save $700)

$1,599.99 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (save $700 off)

$649.99 60-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $250)

$649.99 58-inch curved Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $200 and get $20 BJ’s Gift Card)

$1,799 55-inch QLED curved Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $700)

$979.99 55-inch curved Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $500)

$879.99 55-inch Samsung 4K Premium UHD Smart TV (save $400)

$599.99 55-inch curved Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $300)

$499.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $300 and get $20 BJ’s Gift Card)

$499.99 55-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $200)

$279.99 50-inch Magnavox Full HD Smart TV (save $70)

$429.99 49-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $250)

$369.99 49-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $180)

$299.99 49-inch LG Full HD Smart TV (save $50)

$299.99 43-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $130)

$329.99 40-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $120)

$99.99 28-inch LG HD TV (save $50)

Smartphones and tablets

$649.99 10.5-inch iPad Pro 256GB (save $100)

$169.99 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A (save $100)

$99.99 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A (save $90)

$89.99 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A (save $50)

Wearables

$99.99 – $149.99 Fitbit Alta HR, Charge 2 or Blaze with bonus band (save up to $50)

$79.99 Garmin Vivosmart HR activity tracker with Bonus charger (save $50)

$44.99 Garmin Vivofit 3 activity tracker with Garmin MoveIQ with bonus bands (save $)

Miscellaneous

$749.99 Canon EOS Rebel T6i bundle (save $450)

$499.99 Nikon D3400 camera bundle (save $400)

$449.99 Canon Rebel T6 camera (save $300)

$349.99 GoPro Hero5 Black Bundle (save $50)

$39.99 Amazon Echo Dot (save $10)

$29.99 7-inch Amazon Fire tablet (save $20)

$29.99 Amazon Fire TV (save $10)

Laptops and Desktops

$699.99 15-inch Acer laptop (save $200)

$439.99 15-inch HP touchscreen laptop (save $150)

$349.99 15-inch Dell Inspiron 3263 laptop (save $180)

$299.99 15-inch HP touchscreen laptop (save $100)

$199.99 Lenovo touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop (save $100)

Not all of the deals above will be available on Black Friday, so check the full catalog to see exactly when each item can be purchased. BJ’s full ad can be found at this link.

Image Source: BJ's via BestBlackFriday

