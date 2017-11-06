Office Depot counts down to Cyber Monday with deals on computers, desks and more

Virtually every major retailer in America is finding new and clever ways to turn the entire month of November into one nonstop Black Friday sales event. Office Depot is the latest to join in on the fun with its Countdown to Cyber Monday, which has already begun and will be over at the end of the day. Act fast if you want to take advantage of these deals, because otherwise you’re going to have to wait until next Monday for more pre-Cyber Monday deals.

Office Depot isn’t offering an especially large selection of deals (just twenty by our count), but if you’re looking to give your office a makeover with a new chair, a new desk or even a new computer, the retailer has you covered.

You can head over to Office Depot’s website for the full list of deals, but here are the highlights:

From what we understand, Office Depot will be running these Countdown to Cyber Monday sales every Monday until the actual Cyber Monday begins on Monday, November 27th. That leaves two more pre-Cyber Monday sales events to look forward to, both of which we’ll be sure to cover when they go live.