eBay wants to fix the worst thing about Black Friday with early price match deals

The days when the best Black Friday deals were available only in brick and mortar stores are long gone, as the internet helped major retailers move their Black Friday promotions online. That’s why most online Black Friday sales extend beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday, though the best deals will still be available on those two shopping days.

Shopping in actual retail stores may still have some advantages, particularly where doorbusters are concerned. But eBay, a company that doesn’t have real stores, on Monday announced a new campaign meant to help you skip those annoying lines.

eBay said in a press release that it found 76% of shoppers would give up something rather than endure the chaos of Black Friday lines, with 26% of them saying they’d rather have a root canal. During its Don’t Wait for Black Friday promo, eBay will match the prices of many items found in offers from several top retailers that have already announced their Black Friday 2017 deals, including JC Penny, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Walmart. The best part is that price-matching starts right away, so you won’t have to wait for Black Friday to save. The deal applies to items from these retailers that “are similar or like-items and in-stock.”

The promo lasts through November 17th and includes fast and free shipping, as well as new deals every day. Here are some of the limited-time deals that will be available at this link right now, including a great Apple Watch Series 3 offer:

Ninja Single Serve Coffee Bar ($64.99)

Apple Watch Series 3 ($325.00)

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Tilt 5-Quart ($249.99)

Men’s and Women’s Bulova Watches ($79.99)

Then, from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, eBay plans to give shoppers an extra period of Price Match Guarantees with no blackout periods. However, only the items on the eBay Deals page will be eligible for price-matching, and only if the same items are available online at lower prices on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Sears, Wayfair, or Jet.