Walmart’s early Black Friday 2017 sale is live right now

The countdown to Black Friday 2017 has officially begun, and just about all of the nation’s top retailers have announced their plans for the biggest shopping event of the year. We’ve told you about each and every notable announcement ahead of Black Friday, and you’ll be totally prepared for the onslaught of deals if you follow along with our Black Friday 2017 coverage. Of course, not everyone can tolerate the chaos and headaches that inevitably accompany Black Friday shopping, which is why retailers have begun to offer Black Friday-quality deals several weeks in advance of the actual Black Friday shopping event.

We already told you about all the biggest early Black Friday 2017 sales available right now. The star of the show is probably Amazon’s Countdown to Black Friday event, which is packed full of great bargains like this massive 70-inch 4K TV from Sony for just $1,098. We also told you about Best Buy’s big pre-Black Friday sale, which is available until the end of the day on Saturday. Now it’s time for Walmart to join the fray, and its early Black Friday 2017 sale just went live this morning.

In the wee hours of the morning on Thursday, we told you all about Walmart’s Black Friday 2017 plans. Then a bit later this morning we also showed you Walmart’s full 36-page Black Friday 2017 ad. It’s packed from beginning to end with killer deals on everything you can imagine, from great big 4K TVs to tiny little gadgets like the Google Home Mini and $300 gift card when you buy a new iPhone X on an installment plan. Those deals and more will go live on Walmart’s site at midnight on Thanksgiving Day, but you don’t have to wait until then to start saving on hot holiday items.

Walmart has launched its early Black Friday 2017 sales event, and there are already some pretty great deals available on the Walmart website. Here are some examples:

There were 2,008 sale items in total at the time of this writing, and you can shop Walmart’s full early Black Friday 2017 sale right here.