Kmart Black Friday 2017 ad leak: TV deals and more in store for Black Friday

The Black Friday bonanza continues with a new ad leak. This time around it’s Kmart, whose Black Friday 2017 flyer was just posted online.

Kmart will open its doors at 6:00 PM local time on Thanksgiving, with doorbuster deals lasting until 2:00 PM on Black Friday. On top of that, the store will offer buyers 10% to 50% off everything from Thursday through Sunday.

Unlike other ad leaks, Kmart’s Black Friday 2017 ad on BFAds only has five pages, which is significantly smaller than last year’s ad. However, there are some great tech deals in Kmart’s offer:

$499.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $200 and get $50 cash back in points)

$119.99 Samsung 200-watt 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer (save $80 and get $20 cash back in points)

$24.99 Skullcandy headphones (save $24.99 and get $5 cash back in points)

Yes, that’s pretty much everything you can expect tech-wise from Kmart’s ad right now. We expect much more than that in Kmart’s full Black Friday ad though, especially given the fact that Kmart says it’ll give you up to 50% off everything from Thursday to Sunday. It’s just that Kmart’s flyer doesn’t advertise most of the deals at this point.

Maybe we’ll see additional Kmart ads as we get closer to Black Friday. Meanwhile, you can check out the full Kmart ad, which contains plenty of non-tech deals, at this link.

Image Source: Kmart via BFAds

Image Source: Kmart via BFAds