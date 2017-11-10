Newegg’s Black Friday 2017 sale revealed: Deals on computers, parts, TVs and more

Despite being two weeks out from Black Friday, we’ve already seen flyers from nearly every retailer in the country detailing the sales they’ll be holding on November 24th. From big box retailers like Target and Walmart to individual companies like Nintendo and HP, we’ve rounded up dozens of deals on computers, televisions, video games and more over the past week, and now Newegg is joining the fray with its own Black Friday advertisement.

Unlike most Black Friday sales events, Newegg’s sale is kicking off on Tuesday, November 21st at 1:00 PM PT and will run through Sunday, November 26th at 11:59 PM PT. That’s five and a half days to take advantage of some of the best tech deals we’ve seen from any retailer so far this holiday season.

Laptops and desktops

Televisions

Smartphones

Audio and headphones

There are plenty of great deals that didn’t make our list, so be sure to check out the full Black Friday 2017 flyer over at Newegg’s website for more. Remember, the sales event begins Tuesday, November 21st at 1:00 PM PT.