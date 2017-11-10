Newegg’s Black Friday 2017 sale revealed: Deals on computers, parts, TVs and more

Despite being two weeks out from Black Friday, we’ve already seen flyers from nearly every retailer in the country detailing the sales they’ll be holding on November 24th. From big box retailers like Target and Walmart to individual companies like Nintendo and HP, we’ve rounded up dozens of deals on computers, televisions, video games and more over the past week, and now Newegg is joining the fray with its own Black Friday advertisement.
Unlike most Black Friday sales events, Newegg’s sale is kicking off on Tuesday, November 21st at 1:00 PM PT and will run through Sunday, November 26th at 11:59 PM PT. That’s five and a half days to take advantage of some of the best tech deals we’ve seen from any retailer so far this holiday season.
Laptops and desktops
- Acer 15.6″ E5-575G-5341 – $529.99 (save $320)
- MSI 15.6″ GL62 6QF-627 – $729.00 (save $270)
- Acer 15.6″ FHD E5-575G-57A4 – $569.00 (save $330)
- ASUS 15.6″ K501UW-NB72 – $719.00 (save $280)
- HP Laptop 250 G5 250 G5 – $419.99 (save $180)
- ThinkCentre Desktop Computer M800 – $399.99 (save $280)
- CyberpowerPC Desktop Computer SYBER M VR350 – $899.99 (save $300)
- iBUYPOWER Desktop Computer NE460FS – $549.99 (save $200)
- iBUYPOWER Desktop Computer NE900H – $1,099.99 (save $400)
- ABS Logic R730 ALA054 Desktop PC – $469.99 (save $130)
Televisions
- LG Electronics 49UH6030 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – $399.99 (save $150)
- Samsung UN40KU6290 40-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – $299.99 (save $98)
- Samsung UN32J5003BFXZA 32-Inch 1080p HD LED TV – $169.99 (save $58)
- LG Electronics 65UH6030 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – $799.99 (save $197.01)
Smartphones
- ZTE AXON 7 64GB 4G LTE Quartz Gray Dual SIM Unlocked – $349.98 (save $50)
- ZTE Axon 7 Mini 32GB 4G LTE Gray Unlocked – $249.98 (save $50)
- Asus ZenFone 3 Laser, 5.5-Inch, 2GB RAM, 32GB, LTE, Unlocked – $179.99 (save $20)
- Asus Zenfone Zoom Unlocked – $199.99 (save $200)
Audio and headphones
- Polk Audio PSW Series PSW10 Black Subwoofer – $79.99 (save $170)
- Klipsch – Quintet V 5.0-Channel Home Theater System – $249.99 (save $350)
- Polk Audio SurroundBar 5000 IHT 31-inch Bluetooth – $199.95 (save $200)
- Sennheiser CX 300-II Precision In-Ear Headphones – $19.95 (save $40)
- Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear Headphones II – $99.95 (save $80)
There are plenty of great deals that didn’t make our list, so be sure to check out the full Black Friday 2017 flyer over at Newegg’s website for more. Remember, the sales event begins Tuesday, November 21st at 1:00 PM PT.