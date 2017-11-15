Overstock Black Friday 2017 ad: Xbox One S, MacBook Air deals, much more

The cavalcade of leaked Black Friday ads continues with Overstock’s Black Friday 2017 flyer, which contains 25 pages of deals and discount on various items including popular electronics and gadgets. Overstock is currently hosting a pre-Black Friday sale as well, but the sales listed in the site’s flyer will be valid only for Black Friday, going live at midnight on November 24th.

Posted online by BFAds, the flyer doesn’t have as many tech deals as Black Friday offers from Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, but you can definitely score a few good deals on popular products:

55-inch Vizio LED TV – price to be unveiled on Black Friday

13.3-inch MacBook Air – price to be unveiled on Black Friday

GoPro Hero 5 bundle – price “too low to show”

$199.99 Beats by Dr. Dre Solo 3 Headphones

$189.99 Xbox One S 500GB console

$79 Google Home

$49.99 Vizio Sound Bar

No, it’s not the greatest collection of tech deals we’ve ever seen, but Overstock teases thousands of home deals and doorbusters in the flyer so you might want to check out the full ad at this link.

Image Source: Overstock via BFAds