Staples Black Friday 2017 ad leak: Tons of laptop and PC deals

Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale just went live but there’s plenty more Black Friday 2017 news that you should check out today. Staples’ ad was leaked, revealing plenty of tech deals that are up there with the best Black Friday bargains we’ve seen so far.

The retail chain will open its doors at 7:00 AM on Friday, but buyers can start shopping online on Thanksgiving and pick up their items in stores the next day.

The 15-page leak, obtained by Best Black Friday, has plenty of interesting discounts. Here are some of the most notable bargains:

Smartphones and tablets

$279 9.7-inch Apple iPad (save $50)

$179.99 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A (save $100)

$99.99 10.1-inch Amazon Fire HD (save $50)

$89 Kindle Paperwhite (save $30)

$29.99 7-inch Amazon Fire 8GB (save $20)

Miscellaneous

$179.99 Amazon Echo Show (save $50)

$79.99 Amazon Eco 2nd generation (save $20)

$29.99 Amazon Echo Dot (save $20)

$29 Google Home Mini (save $20)

$25 Google Chromecast (save $10)

$24.99 Fire TV stick (save $15)

$10 off Xbox 3-month Gold membership

Laptops and Desktops

$699.99 HP Pavilion laptop (save $300)

$579.99 Dell laptop (save $220)

$499.99 HP Pavilion laptop (save $310)

$489.99 Dell laptop (save $210)

$419.99 HP Pavilion all-in-one-desktop (save $230)

$369.99 HP Pavilion laptop (save $250)

$359.99 Dell laptop (save $140)

$329.99 HP laptop (save $200)

$299.99 HP all-in-one desktop (save $145)

$259.99 Acer Aspire 3 laptop (save $170)

$219.99 Lenovo IdeaPad 110 laptop (save $130)

$199.99 HO Stream laptop with one year of Office 365 Personal and 1TB of OneDrive storage (save $50)

The full Staples Black Friday 2017 ad, which contains plenty of other tech deals, is available at this link.

Image Source: Staples via Best Black Friday