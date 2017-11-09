It’s difficult to find a boring Black Friday sale, but some are always more exciting than most of the holiday sales events out there. There are always three sales in particular that people go nuts over: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Amazon already kicked off its Black Friday deals as did Best Buy, and now Walmart has officially announced its plans for Black Friday 2017. As expected, Walmart’s Black Friday 2017 sale will be one of the biggest of the year.

Walmart’s online Black Friday sale will kick off at 12:01 AM EST on Thanksgiving morning, November 23rd. Thousands of deals will be made available at that time, and they’ll run all the way through the end of the weekend. Walmart’s brick and mortar stores will open at 6:00 PM local time on Thanksgiving Day, and then again bright and early on Black Friday morning.

As for what you can expect to see from Walmart as far as deals go, the retailer gave us an extensive taste in a press release issues Thursday morning.

The Season’s Hottest Toys and Games including an exclusive Hatchimals Golden Lynx Egg for $49.88 (special buy), Frozen Sleigh 12-Volt Ride-On for $198 ($100 savings), Tickle Me Elmo for $15 ($9.84 savings), Hover-1 Freedom Hoverboard for $148 (special buy) and popular board games like CLUE and Connect 4 for $4.88 and Pie Face!, Monopoly and Simon for $9.88

Smart Televisions like an LG 49-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $328 (special buy), an Element 39-inch Class Smart TV for $125 (special buy) and a Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Smart TV for $998 ($300 savings)

Streaming and Speaker Devices ranging from a VIZIO 32-inch 5.1 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $139 (special buy) to a Google Chromecast for $20 ($15 savings) with a $5 Vudu credit

Hot Video Game Consoles including the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Controllers for $299, PlayStation 4 1TB Console for $199 ($100 savings) and Xbox One X Console for $499

Smart Home Gadgets like the Google Home Mini for $29 ($20 savings) with a $25 shopping offer***, a Night Owl 4-Camera HD Security System Kit for $150 (special buy) and a Netgear Orbi AC2200 Tri-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System for $199 ($80 savings)

Laptops and Tablets such as the HP Stream Laptop for $179 ($40 savings), Samsung Chromebook 3 for $119 ($70 savings) and iPad 5 th Gen 32GB for $249 ($80 savings)

Top titles for film fanatics and gamers, totaling more than 700 DVDs and Blu-ray movies starting at $1.96 and more than 100 video games starting at $9

Wireless deals including Bluetooth speakers like the JBL Flip 3 for $55 (special buy), Fitbit Alta HR Small Bundle or Fitbit Charge 2 Large Bundle for $99 (both a $50 savings) and Tzumi Pop Solo Karaoke Microphone and Bluetooth Speaker for $7 ($7.96 savings)

Drones and Virtual Reality like the Yuneec Breeze Drone for $199 ($100 savings), an exclusive Promark Shadow Drone with GPS for $99 ($80 savings), ONN Mobile VR Headset for $5 ($4.88 savings) and Merge Cube for $9 ($5.97 savings)

Smartphones such as the iPhone 6 32 GB on Straight Talk Wireless**** for $129 ($70 savings), the iPhone SE 32GB on Walmart Family Mobile for $99 ($30 savings) and the Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro on Straight Talk Wireless**** for $49 ($100 savings)

Sleepwear for the Family including boys’ and girls’ licensed character sleepwear starting at $4.75 (special buy), plush sleep pants for women at $4.50 (special buy), men’s graphic fleece sleep pants for $6 (special buy) and cozy slippers for the family starting at $4.75

Home Stylings offers include $9.88 kitchen appliances like a Farberware Griddle and Crock-Pot 5-Quart Slow Cooker, as well as Walmart’s exclusive 30-Piece Cookware Set for $94 from The Pioneer Woman (special buy). Additional home items include Hotel Style 1,100 Thread Count Sheet Set for $24 (special buy), Character 5-Piece Twin Bed-in-Bag for $25 (special buy) and Dyson DC59 Stick Vacuum for $189 (special buy)

Beyond the Basics such as a Protégé 5-Piece Luggage Set for $48 (special buy), Ozark Trail 4-Person Instant Tent for $38 (special buy), Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker for $99 (special buy), Stanley 2-Drawer Tool Chest with 100-Piece Black Chrome Mechanics Tool Set for $49 (special buy) and Projection Light Show for $8.87 (special buy)

Select online-only deals include a Straight Talk Samsung GS6 for $149.99 ($150 savings), a Samsung 65-inch Class 4K HDTV for $847.99 ($450 savings) and a SoundTouch 30 WIFI speaker for $449 ($50 savings)

There are some fantastic deals noted in there — the Google Home Mini for only $29 caught our eye — and there are plenty more that will be found in stores and online once Walmart’s Black Friday 2017 event kicks off on Thanksgiving Day. For example, Walmart’s Black Friday flyer mentions a 55-inch Sharp 4K TV for just $298, and an HP Steam laptop for $179.

Finally, Walmart obviously has no plans to wait until Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday to get in on the holiday action. The company is launching a series of “Rockin’ Deals” that will be available beginning immediately, and they’ll be available until the end of the day on November 12th or while supplies last.

Acer Aspire ES Laptop for $479 ($50 savings)

RCA Galileo Pro 2-in-1 Tablet for $87.99 ($92 savings)

Sky Rider Falcon 2 Pro Drone for $29.97 ($8.12 savings)

Xbox One S Console Bundle for $249 (special buy)

X Rocker Dual Commander Gaming Chair for $99 ($100 savings)

MDSports 4-Piece Table Tennis Set for $99 ($63 savings)

Kingsford 32-inch Charcoal Grill for $99 ($39 savings)

American Plastic Toys Deluxe Custom Kitchen for $35 ($10 savings)

Mega Bloks 250-Piece Tower for $20 ($29.97 savings)

You can shop those deals and more beginning right now on Walmart’s website.