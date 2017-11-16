Groupon Black Friday 2017 ad: iPhone, PS4, MacBook Air, and other tech deals

We’re just over a week away from this year’s Black Friday shopping event, although you can already shop plenty of early Black Friday deals, with more to follow in the coming days. And guess what? We’ve got more ads for you to check out.

In what follows, you’re going to see some of the best deals from Groupon, so if that’s your Black Friday joint, read on.

Posted online by Best Black Friday, the 26-page catalog contains plenty of discounts for Black Friday and includes plenty of nifty tech deals. Here are some of them:

Consoles and games

$199.99 PS4 Slim 1TB console (33% off)

$44.99 12-month Xbox Live Gold Membership (18% off)

TV

From $549.99 55-inch Vizio 4K HDR Smart LED with 38-inch Vizio Sound Bar (up to 45% off)

Smartphones and tablets

From $249.99 iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus (17% off)

From $199.99 iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7 or 7 Plus (up to 20% off)

$129.99 iPad 2, 3, 4, Air, or Air 2 (up to 38% off)

$39.99 7-inch DX758 Kids Tablet (up to 47% off)

Miscellaneous

$429 Canon EOS Rebel T6 Bundle

$129.99 bObsweep robotic vacuum cleaner and mop (up to 68% off)

From $29.99 Chromecast, Chromecast Audio, or Google Home (up to 14% off)

$29.99 Roku Express+ (17% off)

$22.99 Google Chromecast (37% off)

Laptops and Desktops

$499.99 11.6-inch MacBook Air(50% off)

From $399.99 15.6-inch HP touchscreen laptop (up to 43% off)

To see all the other deals Groupon prepared for the 2017 shopping season, head over to this link.

Image Source: Groupon via Best Black Friday

