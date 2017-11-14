Sam’s Club Black Friday ad: Mysterious iPhone sale, cheap consoles, and tons of TV deals 

We’re 10 days away from Black Friday 2017, but leaks and official announcements keep pouring in, revealing plenty of interesting deals. Many retailers will offer a slew of discounts throughout Black Friday week on top of the doorbuster sales planned for the actual Black Friday event. Such is the case with Sam’s Club, whose Black Friday and pre-Black Friday ads have just leaked.

Posted online by Best Black Friday, the 4-page pre-Black Friday flyer advertises various deals that will be available from November 17th through November 22nd. The same source also listed Sam’s Club 12-page Black Friday catalog, which reveals that the in-store sale will start on Friday at 7:00 AM. Of note, it teases a special iPhone sale that’s not going to be disclosed until November 15th.

Here are some of the best tech deals from the leaked Sam’s Club ads (the pre-Black Friday discounts will be marked accordingly):

Consoles and games

$199 PS4 1TB console (save $100) – pre-Black Friday deal

$199 PS4 1TB console (save $100)

$189 Xbox One S 500GB console

TV

$1,200 off 85-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV

$2,498 80-inch Vizio XLED 4K UHD Smart TV (save $500)

$550 off bundle: 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV and Samsung 3.1 Bluetooth Sound Bar (get $125 Google Play credit)

$1,478 75-inch Vizio XLED 4K UHD Smart TV (save $420) – pre-Black Friday deal

$1.278 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $300 and get $125 Google Play credit) – pre-Black Friday deal

$978 65-inch Samsung Curved 4K UHD Smart TV (get $50 Sam’s Club gift card) – pre-Black Friday deal

Low Sam’s Club member price: 55-inch Curved 4K UHD TV (get $30 Sam’s Club gift card)

$498 60-inch Hitachi 4K UHD TV (save $150)

$678 55-inch Vizio XLED 4K UHD Smart TV (save $90) – pre-Black Friday deal

$598 55-inch Vizio XLED 4K UHD Smart TV (save $90)

$498 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (get $50 Sam’s Club gift card) – pre-Black Friday deal

$398 49-inch Samsung Curved 4K UHD Smart TV (save $150) – pre-Black Friday deal

$278 49-inch Hitachi Full HD TV (save $50)

Low Sam’s Club member price: 43-inch Full HD TV

$298 40-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV – pre-Black Friday deal

Smartphones and tablets

Special iPhone offer – to be disclosed on November 15th

$327 32GB iPad 5th-generation (save $130)

$118.84 8-inch Galaxy Tab A 16GB (save $70)- pre-Black Friday deal

$99.86 7-inch Galaxy Tab E Lite (save $30)

Miscellaneous

$449 Nikon D3400 2-lens DSLR bundle (save $300)

$449 Canon T6 2-lens DSLR bundle (save $300)

$349 GoPro Hero 5 Black (save $50)

$199 Nest Learning Thermostat (save $46)

$84.47 for $100 iTunes Gift Card (save $10)

Laptops and Desktops

$599 23.8-inch HP Pavilion Full HD All-in-One desktop (save $200)

$549 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch HP laptop (save $200)

$449 15.6-inch HP touchscreen laptop (save $220)

$349 17.3-inch HP laptop (save $200)

$339 12.3-inch Samsung Chromebook Plus (save $100) – pre-Black Friday deal

Sam’s Club pre-Black Friday ad is available at this link, and the full Black Friday flyer can be found here.

Image Source: Sam's Club via Best Black Friday

