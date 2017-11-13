Samsung Black Friday 2017 deals: The best Note 8 and S8 discounts, and tons of TV deals

Samsung devices are included in virtually every Black Friday sale from electronics retailers across the nation, and we’ve already seen plenty of deals on Samsung’s hottest products, including the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8. But Samsung also has its own huge Black Friday sale planned, and there are a few deals in there you won’t find anywhere else.

The company will have two different sale periods according to its official online Black Friday 2017 catalog, one that starts on November 19th, and one that kicks off on November 23rd. Keep an eye out for the latter, which includes some of the best Galaxy Note 8 and S8 deals we’ve seen yet, as long as you’re willing to trade in a top-notch phone.

Here are some of the best deals on Samsung’s official Black Friday 2017 page:

TV

$2,299.99 55-inch Samsung QLED Curved 4K UHD TV (save $2,000)

$2,199.99 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K UHD TV (save $1,800)

$849.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV (save $250)

$1,699.99 55-inch Samsung QLED Curved 4K UHD TV (save $1,300)

$1,499.99 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K UHD TV (save $1,300)

$499.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV (save $200)

$429.99 49-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV (save $170)

$349.99 40-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV (save $120)

$399.99 32-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV (save $120)

Smartphones and tablets

$950 Galaxy Note 8: Up to $400 off when you trade-in a phone (November 23rd)

$824.99 Galaxy S8+: Up to $400 off when you trade-in a phone (November 23rd)

$729.99 Galaxy S8: Up to $400 off when you trade-in a phone (Starting November 23rd)

$950 Galaxy Note 8: Up to $300 off when you trade-in a phone (November 19th)

$824.99 Galaxy S8+: Up to $300 off when you trade-in a phone (November 19th)

$729.99 Galaxy S8: Up to $300 off when you trade-in a phone (November 19th)

$479.99 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S3 (save $100)

$279.99 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S2 32GB (save $220)

$229.99 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A 16GB with S Pen (save $120)

$199.99 8-inch Galaxy Tab A 32GB (save $50)

$179.99 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A 16GB (save $100)

$139.99 9.6-inch Galaxy Tab E (save $60)

$129.99 8-inch Galaxy Tab A 16GB (save $70)

$99.99 7-inch Galaxy Tab A (save $50)

$99.99 7-inch Galaxy kids tablet (save $50)

$79.99 7-inch Kids Tab E Lite 8GB (save $50)

Wearables

$299.99 Gear S2 classic Platinum (save $50)

$279.99 Galaxy S3 smartwatch (save $70)

$279.99 Galaxy S3 classic smartwatch (save $70)

$249.99 Gear Sport (save $50)

$149.99 Gear Fit2 Pro (save $50)

$89.99 Gear VR with Controller Galaxy Note 8 edition (save $40)

Miscellaneous

$299.99 1TB Evo 850 SSD (save $70)

$229.99 Gear 360 (save $)

$149.99 Gear Icon X (save $50)

$129.99 256GB microSD card (save $)

Laptops and Desktops

$949.99 12-inch Galaxy Book 2-in-1 (save $180)

$899.99 15-inch Notebook 9 Pro (save $200)

$799.99 24-inch All-in-one (save $200)

$749.99 13-inch Notebook 9 Pro (save $200)

$449.99 Chromebook Pro (save $100)

$379.99 18.4-inch Galaxy View 32GB (save $170)

$349.99 Chromebook Plus (save $100)

$159.99 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 4GB RAM (save $30)

$149.99 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 2GB RAM (save $30)

Most of these deals also qualify for Samsung Financing, and you can check out the full Samsung Black Friday ad at this link.

