Target’s Black Friday 2017 ad is official: iPhone 8 sale, Nintendo Switch bundle, and more

Black Friday isn’t for another three weeks, give or take a few days, but the sale ads are already being released. Target’s ad is the latest one to have been released, and it’s a 36-page ad that’s filled with great tech deals. Target says it’ll offer buyers hundreds of doorbusters and thousands of deals, which will be available all Black Friday weekend at Target.com. Retail stores will open doors at 6:00 PM local time on Thursday, November 23rd, and close at midnight. On Black Friday, Target stores will reopen at 6:00 AM.

Spending $50 or more on Black Friday in a Target store will get you 20% off one shopping trip between November 28th and December 10th, which is a pretty cool extra perk. As for what to expect during the sale, here are some of the best tech deals from the full Target ad:

Consoles and games

$299.99 Nintendo Switch bundle

$199.99 PS4 1TB console bundle (save $100)

$189.99 Xbox One S 500GB console (save $90 and get a free $25 Target Gift Card)

$79.99 Legend of Zelda Edition Nintendo 3DS

$10 off all Xbox Live and PlayStation Network subscription cards

TV and streaming sticks

$849.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $450)

$649.99 58-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV

$499.99 55-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $200)

$249.99 55-inch Westinghouse 4K UHD Smart TV

$429.99 49-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV

$349.99 49-inch TCL Roku 4K UHD Smart TV (save $30)

$229.99 43-inch Polaroid 4K UHD TV

$179.99 40-inch Element Full HD Smart TV (save $70)

$89.99 32-inch Polaroid TV (save $40)

Smartphones and tablets

Free $300 Target Gift Card with Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 activation (AT&T, Sprint, Verizon)

Free $250 Target Gift Card with iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus activation (AT&T, Sprint, Verizon)

$99.99 iPhone SE no-contract phone with Total Wireless (save $60)

$529.99 10.5-inch iPad (save $120)

$399.99 iPad mini 4

$249.99 32GB iPad (save $80)

$179.99 10.1 16GB Galaxy Tab A tablet (save $100)

$69.99 7-inch 16GB Amazon Fire Kids edition (save $30)

Wearables

$329.99 Apple Watch Series 3

$179.99 Apple Watch Series 1 (save $70)

$149.99 Fitbit Blaze watch (save $50)

$99.95 Fitbit Charge 2 (save $50)

$99.95 Fitbit Alta HR (save $50)

Miscellaneous

$449.99 Canon Rebel T6 DSLR bundle (save $300)

$349.99 GoPro Hero5 Session (save $50)

$249.99 GoPro Hero5 Black (save $90)

$239.99 Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones (save $60 and $30 Target Gift Card)

$179.99 Amazon Echo Show (save $50)

$159.99 Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones (free $20 Target Gift Card)

$159.99 Beats Studio 2 wireless headphones (save $220)

$79 Google Home (save $50)

$79.99 Amazon Echo (save $20)

$49.99 urBeats headphones (save $50)

$29.99 Amazon Echo Dot (save $20)

$29 Google Home Mini (save $20 and get a free $10 Target Gift Card)

$25 Google Chromecast (save $10)

$24.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick (save $15)

Buy one get one 30% off iTunes cards

Laptops and Desktops

$219 11.6-inch HP Chromebook (save $80.99)

There are plenty of other Black Friday deals in the full ad, available at this link, including the non-tech Target sales you may be looking for.

Image Source: Target via Best Black Friday

Image Source: Target via Best Black Friday

Image Source: Target via Best Black Friday

Image Source: Target via Best Black Friday

Image Source: Target via Best Black Friday