Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 ad just leaked: $200 PS4 and Xbox One S, Apple Watch 3, and other deals

October 27th may be iPhone X preorder day for many people, but it’s also the day when one of the first major Black Friday ads dropped. Kohl’s 64-page Black Friday 2017 ad just leaked revealing many interesting tech deals for the upcoming busy Christmas shopping season, from video games consoles to 55-inch TVs.

First spotted by BFAds, the flyer reveals that Kohls will open doors at 5:00 PM on Thursday and Black Friday deals will be valid until Friday at 1:00 PM.

Kohl’s sale starts online at 12:01 AM CT on Monday, November 20th, and the store will offer you $15 Kohl’s Cash for each $50 spent starting November 20th through November 25th.

Here are some of best tech deals from Kohl’s 2017 Black Friday ad:

Consoles and games

$329.99 Xbox One S 1TB Halo Wars 2 bundle (save $20 and get $90 Kohl’s Cash)

$199.99 PlayStation 4 1TB console (save $100 and get $60 Kohl’s Cash)

$189.99 Xbox One S 500GB console (save $90 and get $45 Kohl’s Cash)

TV and streaming sticks

$499.99 55-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (save $500 and get $150 Kohl’s Cash)

$299.99 55-inch Haier 4K Ultra HD TV (save $100 and get $90 Kohl’s Cash)

$399.99 49-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (save $300 and get $120 Kohl’s Cash)

Wearables

$149.99 Fitbit Blaze smartwatch (save $50 $99.99 Fitbit Charge 2 heart rate + fitness wristband (save $50 and get $30 Kohl’s Cash))

$99.99 Fitbit Charge 2 heart rate + fitness wristband (save $50 and get $30 Kohl’s Cash)

$99.99 Fitbit Alta HR heart rate + fitness wristband (save $50 and get $30 Kohl’s Cash)

Accessories and Miscellaneous

$449.99 Canon EOS Retail T6 DSLR Camera with bag and two-lens bundle (save $300 and get $135 Kohl’s Cash)

$329 Apple Watch Series 3 (get $90 Kohl’s Cash)

$249 Apple Watch Series 1 (get $75 Kohl’s Cash)

$199.99 Nest Learning Thermostat (save $50 and get $60 Kohl’s Cash)

$169.99 Nest Cam Outdoor security camera (save $30 and get $45 Kohl’s Cash)

$149.99 Nest Cam Indoor security camera (save $50 and get $45 Kohl’s Cash)

$79.99 Google Home (save $50 and get $15 Kohl’s Cash)

$29.99 Amazon Echo Dot (save $20)

$5 off iTunes Gift Cards

The complete Kohl’s Black Friday ad is available at this link.

Image Source: Kohl's via BFAds

