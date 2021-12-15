Wednesday’s deals: $89 AirPods 2, Beckham pillows, $89 Philips Hue bundle, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember all those years ago when Black Friday was just one day long? Then it expanded to Thanksgiving Day and the following Friday. After that, it stretched out to a full week of great sales.

Now, Black Friday is basically the Monday before Thanksgiving all the way until Christmas.

It’s crazy that retailers like Amazon offer amazing deals at all-time low prices for such a long stretch. But it also means you can finish up your Christmas shopping knowing that you’re getting the best possible bargains on top products.

Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals are still going

In Wednesday’s top deals roundup, we’re sharing the best Black Friday 2021 deals that are still going at Amazon. In some cases, these deals disappeared and then came back. In either case, these are some of the hottest products on the planet and they’re on sale at the lowest prices of the season.

So many popular products are included in our roundup today. Examples include AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 instead of $249, AirPods 3 for $149.99, and AirPods 2 for $89.99. That means you can get AirPods 2 right now for less than they cost on Black Friday!

Also of note, the Apple Watch SE for just $229. And on top of all that, Apple Watch Series 7 just hit a new all-time low price! It starts at just $349 today, which is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday. That’s an incredible deal!

Check out all the best deals of the day down below.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today’s best deals down below.

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.00 You Save:$70.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$36.95 Price:$33.25 You Save:$3.70 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, White, HX3411/04 List Price:$24.95 Price:$19.95 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Gift Card Promotion: Buy a $100 Gift Card with Promo Code DECAPPLE, Get a $10 Credit! Price:Buy $100, Get $10 FREE Buy NowCoupon Code: DECAPPLE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat - Cushioned 3/4 Inch Comfort Floor Mats for Kitchen, Office & Ga… List Price:$38.99 Price:$34.19 You Save:$4.80 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$89.99 You Save:$69.01 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Katchy Indoor Fruit Fly Trap & Mosquito Killer, Bug Catcher with UV Light Fan & Sticky Traps fo… Price:$49.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price:$134.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$45.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band - Regular List Price:$399.00 Price:$349.00 You Save:$50.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.00 You Save:$50.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price:$29.98 Price:$19.98 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motion… List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Sel… List Price:$274.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$75.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet… List Price:$849.99 Price:$649.00 You Save:$200.99 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Introducing Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV con… List Price:$54.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$20.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$15.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test, Ethnicity Estimate, AncestryDNA Test Kit List Price:$99.00 Price:$59.00 You Save:$40.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price:$199.00 Price:$129.00 You Save:$70.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including full Health + Ancestry… List Price:$229.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$90.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price:Spend $50, Get $10 Buy NowCoupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price:Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.