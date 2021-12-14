Tuesday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $20 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, KN95 masks made in USA, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Christmas is now just a week and a half away. 2020 took forever to get through, but it seems like 2021 is almost over in the blink of an eye.
We can’t wait to see friends and family for Christmas, and you probably feel the same way. But there’s another reason to be excited in the days leading up to Christmas 2021: Black Friday deals are back at Amazon!
There are thousands of popular products that are now back on sale at their Black Friday prices. From 4K TVs and Apple AirPods to laptops, smart home gadgets, and so much more. With Christmas coming up next week, however, all these deals are on the verge of disappearing. Hurry up or you’ll miss out!
Black Friday 2021 deals are back at Amazon
In Tuesday’s top deals roundup, we’re sharing the best Black Friday 2021 deals that have reappeared at Amazon. Or, in some cases, they simply never went away, to begin with.
Tons of popular products are included in our roundup today. Examples include AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 instead of $249, AirPods 3 for $149.99, AirPods 2 for $99.99, and the Apple Watch SE for just $229. Amazon has awesome new Ring Video Doorbell deals that weren’t even around on Black Friday this year. And you won’t believe all the different Fitbit models that are discounted today.
On top of all that, Apple Watch Series 7 just hit a new all-time low price! It starts at just $349 today, which is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday. That’s an incredible deal!
Check out all the best deals of the day down below.
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- Samsung Galaxy smartphones, smartwatches, and microSD memroy cards are on sale at all-time low prices for one day only
- Amazon has a one-day flash sale on Anker charging accessories
- The Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat with 21,000+ 5-star ratings has a rare discount — get one for $34!
- A must-have Kitchen Mama kitchen accessory with 32,000 5-star ratings is down to $22.50 for one day
- Potensic’s awesome Elfin Mini 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone is down to $66.49
- The brand new Katchy Duo indoor fruit fly & mosquito trap is finally in stock!
- Get the best-selling Philips Sonicare 1100 electric toothbrush for just $19.95
- KN95 masks made in the USA are down to $1.30, but they’ll definitely sell out soon
- Get the #1 best-selling HP Chromebook 14 Laptop for $229 instead of $270
- See all of Amazon’s awesome Christmas 2021 deals right here!
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging are on sale for only $179 instead of $249!
- Apple AirPods 3 are down to just $149.99!
- AirPods 2 are also back on sale for $99.99
- Plus, save up to $70 on other AirPods models (extra discounts at checkout for some models)
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS and Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular are on sale at new all-time low prices starting at $349!
- The Apple Watch SE is back down to Black Friday’s $229 price if you hurry, but most several are already sold out
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 42,000+ 5-star reviews is on sale for $33
- Or, get the best-selling Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush for just $19.95
- PRICE MISTAKE: The MyQ smart garage door opener is supposed to be $22 but it’s on sale for $19.98!
- Get a $30 Amazon credit with this special promotion
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling smart TV is down to just $119.99
- COSORI Air Fryer Max XL is down to $99.98 instead of $120 — it’s a #1 best-seller
- There’s a huge Fitbit sale with deep discounts on every best-selling model
- Amazon FINALLY has KN95 masks made in the USA and they’re only $1.30 each if you hurry
- You can also get Amazon’s best-selling black KN95 masks for just $0.79 each
- Also, best-selling TCP Global blue 3-ply face masks with 19,000 5-star reviews are down to the lowest price we’ve seen — under $0.20 each!
- People can’t stop raving about the Govee Lyra Multi-Color LED Floor Lamp, and you need to see it to believe it (get it for $110 instead of $140)
- Amazon’s best-selling Philips Hue 3-bulb color ambiance kit is somehow back in stock at the lowest price ever!
- The #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight Camera has a rare discount
- iRobot’s Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa is just $179.99
- Also, the Roomba j7+ is $201 off today — this is a new deal that wasn’t even available on Black Friday!
- Save up to $120 on 23andMe DNA tests in this incredible early Black Friday blowout sale
- You can also get the #1 best-selling AncestryDNA test kit for just $69!
- An incredible bundle deal gets you an Echo Dot and a Sengled color smart bulb for just $19.99!
- Sony noise cancelling headphones and Sony smart TVs are on sale at all-time low prices
- Brand new Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones have their first discount ever
- Samsung smart TVs start at $397.99
- Score a new Samsung phone with savings up to $200
🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑
- FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!
- See the terms and conditions right here
🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥
- Ring Video Doorbells & bundles are down to lower prices than Black Friday
- Blink Mini is down to an all-time low of $19.99 today
- Save up to 58% off Blink Outdoor Camera + Echo Bundles
- The lightning-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to an all-time low of $34.99 and the Fire TV Stick Lite is $19.99
- The #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is $29.99 (reg. $50)
- Save $140 on the brand new Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K smart TV
- Save $130 on the new Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K smart TV
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Fire TV Edition smart TV is just $149.99
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Get a fan-favorite Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2 with a massive discount that slashes it from $160 to $59.99
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 106,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each
- Amazon Basics Super Soft bed sheets with 220,000+ 5-star reviews have RARE discounts with prices starting at $14.99
- Check out the awesome FlexiSpot electric standing desk while it’s on sale for just $199.99
- You can also upgrade to the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk with 4 memory presets for $249.99
- Score the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $97 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $39.99 instead of $60
- You can score Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mellanni queen bed sheets with a whopping 190,000 5-star reviews for $35.97, a HUGE 25% discount!
- Luxurious CGK bed sheets with 100,000+ 5-star ratings start at just $23.79 today
- Want another great option with an even higher thread count? Check out silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 Series bed sheets with 77,000 5-star reviews on sale starting at $19.54!
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for $18.99 🚿
Scroll through more of today’s best deals down below.
New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.00 You Save:$70.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$36.95 Price:$33.25 You Save:$3.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, White, HX3411/04 List Price:$24.95 Price:$19.95 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Gift Card Promotion: Buy a $100 Gift Card with Promo Code DECAPPLE, Get a $10 Credit! Price:Buy $100, Get $10 FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat - Cushioned 3/4 Inch Comfort Floor Mats for Kitchen, Office & Ga… List Price:$38.99 Price:$34.19 You Save:$4.80 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$89.99 You Save:$69.01 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Duo Indoor Fruit Fly Trap & Mosquito Zapper, Bug Catcher with UV Light Fan & Sticky Bait… Price:$49.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price:$134.99 Price:$99.00 You Save:$45.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band - Regular List Price:$399.00 Price:$379.99 You Save:$50.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.00 You Save:$50.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price:$29.98 Price:$19.98 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motion… List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Sel… List Price:$274.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$75.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet… List Price:$849.99 Price:$649.00 You Save:$200.99 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Introducing Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV con… List Price:$54.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$20.00 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test, Ethnicity Estimate, AncestryDNA Test Kit List Price:$99.00 Price:$59.00 You Save:$40.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price:$199.00 Price:$129.00 You Save:$70.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including full Health + Ancestry… List Price:$229.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$90.00 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price:Spend $50, Get $10 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price:Add $100, Get $12 FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
