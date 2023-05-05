Today’s deals: $20 in Amazon credit, $162 AirPods Pro, $20 Echo Dot, $70 Ninja blender, more

Friday’s top tech deals include several sales you won’t want to miss. The best one is a crazy deal that gets you Aoycocr X5P smart plugs for just $2.80 each with coupon code 60CBCTCK. You can also score $20 in Amazon credit thanks to two separate offers. AirPods Pro are on sale for as little as $162 and the Echo Dot is only $19.99 today. Plus, Ring Indoor Cams are on sale at the lowest prices ever.
Also, the big BLUETTI spring 2023 sale gets you savings of up to $1,600 off best-selling solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and plenty more!
In this roundup, we’ll showcase all of our favorite daily deals from Friday, May 5.
Get $20 in Amazon credit with these offers
We’ll get to all of today’s best tech deals, be first we need to tell you about two great offers.
- Amazon has a Mother’s Day 2023 deal that gets you a $5 credit when you spend $50+ on an Amazon eGift card — use your own email as the recipient and you’ll get $5 for free!
- You can also score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
Today’s best tech deals
- Amazon has the Echo Dot 3rd-Gen on sale for only $19.99
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are on sale for only $162 until they sell out
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99, and AirPods Pro 2 are $10 off
- Stock up on Energizer batteries while Amazon has discounts of up to 24% off
- There’s a rare sale on Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs that saves you $9
- Amazon is offering huge discounts on eero WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E routers
- Or, pick up a Google Nest WiFi mesh system for $99 from $269
- The Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender is $69.99 for one day only
- Bose QC45 headphones and Bose QC Earbuds II are each $50 off
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $329 and the Apple Watch SE is down to $219.99, both the lowest prices ever
- Apple Watch Ultra deals on renewed models start at $650, a new all-time low price
- There’s also a crazy Apple Watch Series 7 sale with up to $350 off brand-new stainless steel models
- XGIMI’s eye-popping projectors are on sale this week
- Get the #1 best-selling Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa for $179.99
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for only $269.99 today
- Save $150 on the hot new M2 MacBook Air
- Amazon Prime members get 25% off Grubhub
One day only
Don’t miss these one-day sales on Ninja blenders, Anker Nebula projectors, and Target’s best daily deals.
