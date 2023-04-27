AirPods Pro are only $162 with Amazon’s special Renewed Premium sale

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

As you can see in our guide on the best AirPods deals, every different AirPods model is on sale right now. Prices start at just $99 for entry-level AirPods; even the ultra-high-end AirPods Max are discounted. But today, there’s a special additional deal that just popped up on Amazon. It gets you AirPods Pro at the best price we’ve seen, thanks to Amazon’s special “Renewed Premium” program.

While they’re still in stock, you can pick up a pair of Renewed Premium AirPods Pro for just $162. They’ll look and function like brand-new headphones, and they’re backed by a full one-year warranty.

See Pricing See Pricing

Apple released the 1st-generation AirPods in December 2016, which is about 6.5 years ago. It’s pretty impressive to think that with just a few different models in its lineup, Apple has already become the top headphones brand in the world during that short amount of time.

AirPods integrate so well with iPhones and iPads, so that’s obviously part of the reason why they’re so popular. They also sound good, which is even more important. And that’s especially true when you add in noise cancelling tech like you get on Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Among our readers, AirPods Pro are even more popular than Apple’s cheaper AirPods. And that remains true even while AirPods are on sale for just $99. AirPods Pro have a much better form factor, plus they have silicon ear tips for sound isolation. Add in ANC and excellent battery life, and you’ve got a recipe for success.

The only problem, however, is that AirPods Pro are priced above some people’s budgets. The current-generation AirPods 2 retail for $249, though you can pick up a new pair right now for $229. Or, you can get 1st-generation AirPods Pro brand new for $199.

But the best deal is on Renewed Premium AirPods Pro, which are on sale right now for only $162.

Available on Amazon

According to Amazon, “Renewed Premium” devices are guaranteed to provide a “like-new experience.” That means they’re going to look like they just came out of the box brand new. They’ll also have at least 90% of their original battery capacity, which is obviously a huge bonus.

Lastly, Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are backed by a full one-year satisfaction guarantee from Amazon. Regular renewed products only have a 90-day guarantee, so this is a huge bonus.

Anyone in the market for AirPods Pro should definitely consider taking advantage of this offer. You’ll save $87 compared to buying the latest AirPods Pro directly from Apple, which is a 35% discount.