Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops to $24.99, a new all-time low price

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is by far the best and fastest streaming dongle that Amazon has ever made. Needless to say, it’s also the most expensive Fire TV Stick in the company’s lineup. Right now, however, there’s a special Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal that slashes the device to a new all-time low price.

Use the coupon code UP4KMAX at checkout, and you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $24.99 instead of $55. Prior to this special sale, the lowest price ever for this model was $34.99. That means you’re getting Amazon’s fastest streaming dongle for about 30% less than anyone has ever paid before.

Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks need no introduction at this point. Millions of people around the world have purchased them. And if you’ve never bought one yourself, the odds are pretty good that you’ve used one that belongs to a friend or family member.

In a nutshell, you simply plug a Fire TV Stick into an HDMI port, and any TV or monitor instantly becomes a smart TV. You get access to all the streaming media apps you can think of, plus tons of games and other useful apps.

Aside from the intuitive UI and huge app library, there’s another reason Fire TV Sticks are so popular: they go on sale all the time. But despite how frequently Amazon offers discounts, you’ve never seen a Fire TV Stick deal this good.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has a more powerful processor than any other Fire TV Stick model that Amazon has ever made. If you’ve been annoyed by lag on other models, this is definitely the version for you.

In addition to a faster UI and support for 4K streaming, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max also offers Wi-Fi 6 support. Combined with the snappier UI, you won’t believe how fast this model is.

The only thing to note is that Amazon’s terms & conditions for the deal say that it’s only available to qualified customers. As is always the case, there’s no indication of who qualifies for this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal and who doesn’t. Your best bet is to just try the coupon code and see if it works. If it doesn’t, there’s a separate sale on refurbished Fire TV Sticks that anyone can take advantage of.