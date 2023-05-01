Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $269.99, the lowest price of 2023

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is the most affordable tablet in the company’s lineup right now. It offers a nice smooth user experience despite being a few years old at this point. It also has a gorgeous Retina Display and a Touch ID home button, which many Apple fans still want on their devices.

At $329, this 9th-generation iPad model is a great value. But right now, the 10.2-inch iPad is on sale starting at $269.99 for the 64GB model, matching the lowest price of the year so far. You’ll save even more if you upgrade to the 256GB model instead of the 64GB version. Plus, you can save $50 on the newer 10th-generation iPad if you want Apple’s latest and greatest model.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Our exhaustive guide on the best Apple deals available right now will show you all the top deals on Apple products. That includes everything from AirPods and iPhones to Mac computers and more.

Every Apple fan should bookmark that guide and check it before buying anything Apple makes. But today, I wanted to highlight some particularly impressive sales that likely won’t be around for very long.

When Apple introduced the new 10th-generation iPad in October last year, people were surprised by how expensive it is. With a starting price of $429, it’s over 30% more expensive than the 9th-generation model. But then Apple explained that the 9th-generation iPad would remain in its tablet lineup, and it all made sense.

With its A13 Bionic chip and 10.2-inch Retina Display, the entry-level iPad is a fantastic option for anyone in search of an Apple tablet that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. It also features impressive all-day battery life, a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a home button on the front with Touch ID.

All that for $329 is already a fair value. If you pick one up today, however, you can get a 10.2-inch iPad on sale for just $269.99, matching the lowest price of 2023. Or, if you want the larger 256GB model instead, you can save $80 and get one for $399.

See Pricing See Pricing

If you’re looking for a new iPad that packs a bit more punch, I found two more excellent deals to share with you.

First, you can upgrade to the newer 10.9-inch iPad for $399 instead of $449. This model is a big upgrade with a totally new design that has narrower bezels. It still has a Touch ID home button on the side though, and it has Apple’s updated A14 Bionic chipset.

Finally, you can pick up the newest iPad Air model right now with a $100 discount. That drops your price to $499 instead of $599. On top of everything else, the 5th-generation iPad Air uses an M1 chip instead of an A-series chip like the other iPads I covered. That’s the same chip that’s used in Mac computers, so you’ll get plenty of power in this model.