Ring Indoor Cam price drops to $40, a new all-time low

The Ring Indoor Cam is one of the most popular smart home security cameras out there. That might come as something of a surprise to some people, considering it costs $60 for a single camera. Rival indoor cameras from smaller brands can cost $20 or even less. But people are willing to pay more for all the great features and reliability that Ring offers.

Ring Indoor Cams might be worth the hefty price tag, but there’s a deal right now on Amazon that slashes 33% off. That means you can load up on as many Ring Indoor Cam smart cameras for only $39.99 each, which is a new all-time low for this super-popular model.

The Ring Indoor Cam was first released in 2019, making it about four years old now. In all that time, the price has never dropped to $39.99, which is what it costs right now.

You’ll find it on sale with a nice big 33% discount in both white and black. And this is a straight discount as opposed to a coupon, so you can stock up on as many as you want at the discounted price.

As for what makes the Ring Indoor Cam so appealing, it all starts with the Ring brand.

People know how reliable Ring is from the company’s video doorbells. Ring actually played a huge role in creating the video doorbell market all those years ago.

Now, all this time later, Ring still makes some of the best video doorbells you can buy. As a matter of fact, one of the company’s most popular Ring Video Doorbell models is also on sale right now.

If you don’t already have one, definitely consider picking up a Ring Video Doorbell Wired for just $38.99.

The Ring Indoor Cam of course uses the same beloved Ring app as the company’s various video doorbell models. The app is easy to use and well laid out, which is why people like it so much.

You also get nice clear 1080p video from the Ring Indoor Cam, plus night vision and two-way talk with noise cancellation. You can install this compact camera anywhere in your home to both see and hear everything that goes on in the area.

Speaking of installations, that’s another check in the plus column for this compact camera. Just plug it in, open the app, and follow the on-screen instructions to install the Ring Cam Indoor in under 5 minutes.

There’s no official end date for this great Ring Indoor Cam sale, but it certainly won’t last long. Considering this deal gets you a new all-time low price on such a popular smart home security camera, it’ll probably be gone by the end of the week.