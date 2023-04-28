Google’s $269 Nest WiFi mesh system is on sale for $99

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Google Nest WiFi mesh wireless system is among the most popular options out there right now. There are several different configurations available, but the hottest one among our readers is the setup with one router and one mesh point.

This particularly popular Google Nest WiFi setup retails for $269, but there’s a terrific deal available on Amazon. The retail price is more than fair, however there’s currently a massive 63% discount that drops your price to just $99. That’s a remarkable value, and it’s a perfect option for anyone looking to upgrade their home wireless network.

As important as wireless connectivity is these days, people still often neglect their home wireless networks. It’s absolutely essential to have WiFi at home that is fast, reliable, and secure. After all, the computers in our best laptop deals guide and the other wireless gadgets you own are practically useless if they can’t connect to a speedy wireless network.

It doesn’t matter if you work from home or you just love streaming movies and shows on your Fire TV Stick. Whatever the case, you need a fast network with great coverage. And that’s exactly what you get with the Google Nest WiFi router and mesh point.

This dual-band setup offers a large 3,800 sq. ft. of WiFi coverage, so even large homes should be able to get away without adding another mesh point. You’ll also be able to connect up to 100 devices, so even complex smart home setups should be fine.

As an added bonus, the Google Nest WiFi mesh point is also a smart speaker. That means you can access Google Assistant to ask questions or control your smart home gadgets whenever you’re nearby.

The regular retail price for this setup is $269, which is right in line with comparable mesh wireless systems. But Amazon’s current deal drops the price of this Google Nest WiFi setup to just $99.

That’s a fantastic price for a top-reviewed wireless system.

There’s really only one downside to this Nest WiFi setup, but it might be a deal-breaker for some shoppers. Although Google’s mesh system is fast and secure, it doesn’t support WiFi 6.

If you’d like to check out some options that do support WiFi 6, I’ve got two good ones for you that are both discounted right now.

First, the TP-Link Deco X55 WiFi mesh system is on sale for $199.99, down from $280. This system offers 6,500 sq. ft. of coverage, and it supports speeds of up to 3,000 Mbps. Or if you have a smaller space to cover, the top-rated TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 router is only $74.99 right now.