Apple Watch Series 7 sale cuts up to $350 off brand-new watches

The Apple Watch Series 7 might be Apple’s previous-generation flagship model, but it’s still on sale in brand-new condition at several top retailers. One such retailer is Amazon, and it’s currently offering massive discounts on the hottest stainless steel Series 7 models.

Thanks to these terrific Apple Watch Series 7 deals, you can save up to $350 on high-end models. Prices start at just $399 instead of $749 today, and several different colors and band options are on sale with deep discounts.

If you want a new flagship Apple Watch but want as little as possible, Apple Watch Series 8 aluminum models are down to the lowest prices ever right now. Check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals, and you’ll see that prices start at just $329.

But if you want a higher-end model made of stainless steel, you aren’t going to find many discounts on the Series 8 model. And the discounts you do find will only save you between $30 and $50 right now.

Meanwhile, Amazon is offering discounts of up to $350 off high-end Apple Watch Series 7 models thanks to a big sale on brand-new watches.

The last time Apple Watch Series 7 models went on sale, we saw discounts of up to $340 off brand-new models. This time, however, Amazon is turning things up even higher.

You’ll save up to $350 on the hottest models, like the Series 7 in Graphite Stainless Steel with a Milanese Loop. This model normally starts at $749 for the 41mm size, but it’s down to just $399 today.

That’s a new all-time low for this colorway and band combination. And these aren’t used or refurbished watches that are on sale, mind you. These deals are on brand-new Apple Watch Series 7 models.

There are two important things to keep in mind here.

First, these Apple Watch Series 7 deals are obviously limited by the amount of inventory that Amazon has on hand. Since the Series 7 isn’t in Apple’s lineup anymore, it’s not like there’s an endless supply.

And the other thing to keep in mind is that the newer Series 8 model isn’t that big of an upgrade compared to the Apple Watch Series 7. As a matter of fact, the S8 chip in the Series 8 has the same exact CPU as the S7 chip.

The two models also have the same exterior designs, so you can hardly tell them apart. Long story short, you can save a ton of money by getting a stainless steel Series 7 model on sale instead of spending $749+ on a high-end Apple Watch Series 8.

Here’s a full comparison of the differences between the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 models:

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 8 Apple S7 chipset Apple S8 chipset (same CPU as S7) Previous-gen gyroscope and accelerometer Upgraded gyroscope and accelerometer — New wrist temperature sensor — Crash Detection — Period tracking with ovulation estimates Optional Titanium case finish Aluminum and Stainless Steel only

Again, keep in mind that these Apple Watch Series 7 discounts aren’t expected to last very long. Also, be sure to click around through the different color and band combinations because there are many different models on sale right now.