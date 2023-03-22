Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $340 off at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

An Apple Watch Series 7 sale happening right now at Amazon gives you a rare chance to save on Apple’s previous-generation Watch model in brand-new condition. Since the Series 7 is no longer part of Apple’s lineup, this could be your last chance to save big on these high-end models.

No aluminum colorways are in stock right now, but there are several stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 models that are on sale with huge discounts. You can save up to $320 on the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm, or get up to $340 off if you want a 45mm model instead.

Head over to our extensive guide on the best Apple Watch deals and you’ll see several great sales on Apple’s latest Watch models.

The biggest news is that the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale at the lowest price ever. Deals start at just $329 for the 41mm Series 8. You can also get the newest Apple Watch SE starting at $219.99, or the flagship Apple Watch Ultra for $769 instead of $799.

Those are all great deals, offering savings of up to $80 on Apple’s current generation of Apple Watches. But if you opt for the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 7 instead, there’s a sale that will save you much more money.

Unlike the deals on Apple’s Series 8 and SE models, these Apple Watch Series 7 deals are available on premium options made of stainless steel. You’ll find savings of $290 off stainless steel models with a Sport band, and you’ll save even more on the Milanese Loop.

The Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] with a Milanese Loop in graphite stainless steel is on sale for $429, down from $749. That’s a $320 discount on this sleek smartwatch in brand-new condition.

Or, you can opt for the same exact model in the 45mm size and you’ll save even more. It’s down to $359 from the $799 retail price, which is a huge $340 discount.

If you’d prefer a stainless steel model with a rubber Sport band, you’ll save $290, and there are two 45mm options in stock right now. You’ll find it in stock in either graphite stainless steel with an Abyss Sport band, or silver stainless steel with a Starlight Sport band.

Both models retail for $749 and they’re both on sale for $459.

As a reminder, the Apple Watch Series 7 models in this sale are almost the same as Apple’s newer Series 8 watches. They feature the same exact design and even the same processor. The main differences are that the Series 8 gets a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and a few other minor upgrades.