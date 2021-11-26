Ninja Black Friday deals 2021: Foodi, air fryers, blenders, & more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a pretty basic, run-of-the-mill multi-cooker, there are definitely a few great deals on Amazon right now. The Instant Pot Duo Plus is on sale for only $59.99! But what if you could a similar device that also has built-in air frying and so much more? Amazon has so many amazing Ninja Black Friday deals for 2021. You’re not going to believe how deep these discounts are!

The best-selling Ninja Foodi OS301 multi-use pressure cooker was all anyone could talk about last year during Black Friday. Now, however, it’s been replaced by something even better. Do you want to step things up with an even larger size with more features? Amazon is offering a massive discount on the Ninja FD401 Foodi Deluxe 8-Quart 12-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer that people love so much. It retails for $250, but it’s down to a new all-time low price of $139.99 for Black Friday 2021!

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, Air Fry, Crisp, Steam, Slow Cook, More List Price: $249.99 Price: $139.99 You Save: $110.00 (44%)

Ninja Foodi Deluxe FD401 deal

Everyone knows that Instant Pots are awesome. And everyone also knows that they’re often on sale at Amazon with great discounts. Tons of best-sellers are discounted for Black Friday, like the Instant Pot Duo Plus. As great as those deals are, however, you may first want to consider another pair of sales on products from Instant Brands’ top rival.

The insanely popular Ninja Foodi OS301 was a fan-favorite model with so many 5-star ratings on Amazon. It has a 6.5-quart capacity plus nine different cooking modes, But the big news is that it has something you’ll never find on those Instant Pot models we mentioned earlier. On top of all the standard cooking modes you’d expect like pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming, Ninja’s Foodi OS301 has a built-in air fryer!

But the good news is that it has been replaced by a supersized model with a bunch of additional features! The Ninja Foodi Deluxe FD401 is a fantastic $250 multi-cooker with a built-in air fryer. It has much more capacity and so many more features than the older OS302. And if you hurry, you can snag this amazing 9-in-1 Ninja air fryer oven and multi-cooker for just $139.99 instead of $250!

You really can’t go wrong with this Ninja Black Friday deal. Actually, that’s not true… you can go wrong by taking too long and missing out.

Ninja Foodi fast facts

It goes without saying that the Ninja Foodi FD401 is one of the best Ninja Black Friday deals of 2021. Here are a few key takeaways:

Ninja Foodi is a multi-use pressure cooker that also crisps

The Ninja Foodi Deluxe features an extra-large 8-quart nonstick inner pot

Also comes with a 5-quart cook and crisp basket and a deluxe reversible rack to use when cooking smaller meals

Special air fryer lid adds air frying to the list of eight other dedicated cooking modes

The nine cooking modes include Pressure Cook, Air Fry/Air Crisp, Steam, Slow Cook, Yogurt, Sear/Saute, Bake/Roast, Broil, Dehydrate

Ninja’s special tender-crisp technology lets you cook your food in the pressure cooker, and then the special crisping lid finishes off your dish with a crispy golden-brown finish

Air fryer results in up to 75% less fat compared to deep-frying

Cook up to 70% faster compared to traditional cooking methods

6.5-quart capacity, nonstick coated pot that is PTFE/PFOA free and easy to clean

Enough capacity to cook for your entire family

Ninja air fryer deals for Black Friday 2021

There’s no question that the Ninja Foodi FD401 is the star of the show this year. $139.99 is an insane price for a multi-cooker this popular! There are plenty more Ninja deals for Black Friday this year though, and we’re going to showcase the best ones.

First and foremost, the Ninja Air Fryer AF101 is the most-searched-for air fryer on the internet right now. It’s an awesome, compact 4-quart model that fits well on any countertop. People love it so much — 25,000 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong! Thankfully, it’s included in Amazon’s Ninja Black Friday deals for 2021.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt, Black/gray List Price: $119.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $20.00 (17%)

If you want an awesome Ninja air fryer but you have a big family, the AF101 probably isn’t for you. The good news is that there’s an even better deal on the newer, larger model!

Instead of the AF101, check out the Ninja Air Fryer XL AF150. This model has 5.5 quarts of space and all the features you might want. It retails for $150, but it’s only $99.99 for Black Friday 2021.

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt. Capacity that can Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Reheat & Dehydrate List Price: $149.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $50.00 (33%)

And last but not least, the mother lode. Pick up the Ninja SP201 Digital Air Fry Pro Countertop 8-in-1 Oven that normally costs $230 and you’ll only pay $169.99. That’s definitely one of the best Ninja Black Friday deals we’ve ever seen.

Ninja SP201 Digital Air Fry Pro Countertop 8-in-1 Oven with Extended Height, XL Capacity List Price: $229.99 Price: $169.99 You Save: $60.00 (26%)

Ninja blenders on sale during Black Friday

If you’re in the market for a Ninja blender, there are some seriously impressive Ninja Black Friday deals in 2021. Our favorite is definitely the Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor.

It’s great for food prep, shakes, smoothies, and more. This 1200-watt power pod has Pulse Technology that lets you blend your ingredients as well as you want. It is dishwasher-safe and includes several accessories. This puppy can cut through ice like it’s butter!

The Ninja SS101 is a steal at $120. For Black Friday 2021, however, it’s only $79.99 at Amazon.

Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor* 1200 WP, 6 Functions for Smoothies List Price: $119.99 Price: $79.99 You Save: $40.00 (33%)

You can also opt for the Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen System. This is the king of Ninja blenders! It has 72-ounces of crushing ability and power.

You can churn out smooth purees as well. This has 1400 watts of power. There are Auto-IQ features and a modern design that’ll look fantastic in your kitchen. The single-serve cups have a spout lid for easier powering. This system has a deep discount for Black Friday, so take advantage.

Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen System, 1400 WP, 5 Functions for Smoothies, Chopping, Dough List Price: $199.99 Price: $129.99 You Save: $70.00 (35%)

