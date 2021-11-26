Best gift for golfers has a huge $150 discount for Black Friday 2021

Are you a serious golfer who has been honing your skills for decades? Or perhaps you’re a golfing newbie who’s just getting into the game. In either case, there’s one universal truth that everyone knows: actually playing golf is only half the fun. The other half is finding and playing with all the awesome gadgets and other golfing gear out there. And now, there’s an incredible Black Friday 2021 deal on the best gift for golfers!

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor for Golf Indoor and Outdoor Use with GPS Satellite View and Profe… List Price: $499.99 Price: $349.99 You Save: $150.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best gift for golfers

Golf is a massive industry with countless gizmos and other equipment designed to help golfers improve their game. After all, golf is the type of game where everyone has room to improve, whether you’re just starting out or you’re a touring professional. New gear is constantly hitting the market for golfers, and there are often so many options out there that it can be difficult to choose one product over another. If you’re in the market for a new launch monitor, however, your decision just got a whole lot easier.

Amazon is offering a huge discount on the professional-grade Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor, dropping it to the lowest price we’ve ever seen! The only bad news is this deal is only around until the end of the month, so you’ll need to move quickly if you want to take advantage.

Some experts say a good launch monitor can make your practice sessions up to 10 times more effective. These high-tech gadgets monitor everything that happens to your ball at the point of impact, giving you so much useful data about your ball flight, launch angle, and more. But anyone who has looked into launch monitors in the past will know that there’s one huge problem with these great devices: A professional-grade launch monitor can cost anywhere from $10,000 to $30,000.

That’s why the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is so incredible. It uses the same sophisticated technology as five-figure machines, but it retails for $500. But thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deal, you won’t pay anywhere near that much for the best gift for golfers.

Black Friday 2021 deal

“Rapsodo has harnessed the power of your mobile device and combined it with our professional-grade machine learning to create the mobile launch monitor,” Rapsodo says on its Amazon listing. “You will be able to work on your game like never before with professional accuracy for shot distance, ball speed, club speed, launch angle, launch direction, and shot shape. Review your shots and improve your game with video on each shot you take and an active Tracer to track your shot shape.”

The listing continues, “Share videos with your friends when you Bomb a drive or pinpoint an iron. With groundbreaking features like GPS maps to show your shot Scatter on your home range and interactive games, The mobile launch monitor will transform how you play golf. Minimum requirements: iPhone 6s and up, iPad 2017 onward models Recommended: iPhone 7 and up, iPad 2019 onward models (1080p capable front camera).”

Plenty of great golfers swear by the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor. It has been called the best gift for golfers over and over again. And now is the perfect time to give it a shot if you’ve been on the fence. Head over to Amazon and pick one up between now and December 1, and you’ll only pay $349.99 instead of $500. That’s a massive $150 discount. It also happens to be the best price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

Don’t miss out!

More Black Friday 2021 deals

