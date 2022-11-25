Black Friday Fitbit deals 2022: Versa 4, Inspire 3, & more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are some seriously impressive Apple Watch deals available right now for Black Friday 2022. You’ll find all the top sales in our guide, and even more in our roundup of Black Friday Apple deals. But not everyone wants an Apple Watch, of course. And that’s why we also need to tell you about this year’s Black Friday Fitbit deals.

All the most popular new Fitbit models are on sale this year. Plus, there are several older best-sellers with deep Black Friday discounts. Prices start at just $49.95!

Featured deals in this article:

Fitbit smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2022

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Fitbit smartwatches are extremely popular right now, so we’ll start there.

Prices start at just $99 for the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch. It features all the great health and fitness tracking features you might expect, plus support for both iPhone and Android.

On top of that, you get 6-day battery life! Apple’s longest battery can be found in the Apple Watch Ultra (discounted for Black Friday!), but it barely lasts half as long as the Fitbit Versa 2.

If you want to step things up to the newest Versa smartwatch model, you’re in luck.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is only $50 more than the Versa 2, thanks to this year’s Black Friday deals. That means you’ll pay just $149.95 instead of $230.

Or, if you want the best of the best, the $300 Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch is on sale for $199.95 right now.

Fitbit fitness trackers on sale

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you don’t need all the bells and whistles that come with a smartwatch, you can save a bunch of money by opting for a Fitbit fitness & health tracker instead.

Prices start at just $49.95, and there are two different models on sale at that price point.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 that normally sells for $100 is down to $49.95. Plus, it comes with 1 year of Fitbit Premium. On top of that, the Fitbit Ace 3 activity tracker for kids is down to $49.95 instead of $80.

The newer Fitbit Inspire 3 retails for $100, and it’s worth every penny at that price. Thanks to this year’s Black Friday Fitbit deals, you can score one for an all-time low price of just $69.95.

You’ll also find discounts on the Fitbit Luxe, the Fitbit Charge 5, and the Fitbit Aria Air digital scale. Check out all those deals down below.

