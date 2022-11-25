Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: 18 deals you need to see

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The PS5 is obviously going to be a hot item during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But it’s also going to be impossible to find unless you’re willing to jump through hoops. Of course, the Nintendo Switch is even more popular than Sony’s latest PlayStation. And unlike the PS5, there are plenty of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to take advantage of in 2022.

Unlike last year, the Switch is actually in stock at most retailers. Plus, there are more than a dozen different Nintendo Switch games on sale!

Best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2022

First things first: If you’re shopping for a new Nintendo Switch console, we’ve got you covered.

Over the past few years, the Switch has been impossible to find in stock during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Thankfully, that’s not the case this year.

Most retailers have multiple different console versions in stock. That includes the newer Nintendo Switch OLED as well as the less expensive Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con Price: $349.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Nintendo Switch™ with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con™ Price: $299.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You’ll also find several different colorways in stock, as well as the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossings special edition console.

Also, there are tons of deals on Nintendo Switch accessories for Black Friday 2022. You can check out all the Nintendo Switch accessories deals to save on things like Joy-Con controllers, battery cases, and more.

But the real news is all the deals you can find this year on Nintendo Switch games!

Nintendo Switch games on sale: Digital downloads

It doesn’t matter whether you’re getting a new Switch console for yourself or you’re looking for a great gift to give a Switch user. In either case, you can’t go wrong with new Switch games.

For Black Friday 2022, there are a bunch of deals available on Nintendo Switch digital downloads. That includes super-popular games like Animal Crossings: New Horizons and Breath of the Wild. With these deals, you’ll get a code that lets you download each game from the Nintendo eShop.

Here’s the full list of digital games on sale now:

Nintendo Switch games on sale: Physical games

Some people prefer physical games, and there are plenty of valid reasons for that. If you’re giving a Nintendo Switch game as a gift, for example, it’s nice to be able to hand someone a physical box.

Here are all the physical Nintendo Switch game deals for Black Friday 2022:

