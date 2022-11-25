Black Friday Beats headphones deals for 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

It’s Black Friday, which means you can find deals on every popular headphone brand out there. From Bose headphones and Sony headphones to Apple AirPods deals, they’re all on sale at the lowest prices of the year. And now, we’re going to show you the best Beats headphones deals of Black Friday 2022.

The deepest discount this year saves you $200 on Beats Studio 3 over-ear headphones with active noise cancelling. Plus, you can also save on Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro!

Featured deals in this article:

Apple’s various AirPods models are also on sale for Black Friday, of course. But many people prefer Beats, so we’ll show you all the best deals you can find for Black Friday 2022

Black Friday Beats over-ear headphones deals

Image source: Beats

Over-ear headphones are always popular from Beats, and the company’s best-selling model is on sale right now. Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones are down to the best price of 2022 — just $99!

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours o… List Price: $199.95 Price: $160.49 You Save: $39.46 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beats Solo 3 headphones normally sell for $200, and they’re worth every penny. At this discounted price, you really can’t go wrong.

But if you want the best of the best, there’s another model on sale for Black Friday 2022.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones retail for $350, but they’re on sale for just $149.95 right now. That’s a crazy price for these popular Beats flagship headphones.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1… List Price: $349.95 Price: $149.95 You Save: $200.00 (57%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

That’s a massive $200 discount, and it’s the lowest price of 2022 but a substantial margin.

Beats earbuds are also on sale

Image source: Beats

This year’s Beats headphones Black Friday deals also include a pair of discounts on true wireless earbuds.

First, Beats Fit Pro are on sale for $159.95 instead of $200. They pack incredible sound, great battery life, and a sleek design.

Beats Fit Pro also feature active noise cancelling tech just like Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2, both of which are also discounted for Black Friday. That means you can enjoy peace and quiet while you listen to music or podcasts.

Beats Fit Pro - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Compatible wi… List Price: $199.95 Price: $159.95 You Save: $40.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

In addition to Fit Pros, Beats Studio Buds are also on sale for Black Friday.

At $150, these are the most popular noise cancelling earphones that Beats sells. Pick up a pair right now, however, and you’ll pay just $89.95 for any colorway.

That matches this year’s AirPods 2 Black Friday deal, yet Apple’s AirPods don’t even have noise cancellation!

Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible with Apple & Android, B… List Price: $149.95 Price: $89.95 You Save: $60.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods are on sale, too

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you’re looking for AirPods deals instead of Beats, don’t worry. All of Apple’s AirPods models have deep discounts, too.

Of course, that includes hot new AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 2 for just $89.99, best-selling AirPods Pro, and even AirPods 3.

Here are all of this year’s Black Friday AirPods deals:

More Black Friday 2022 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2022, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s best Black Friday 2022 deals roundups. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!