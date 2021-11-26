Black Friday Bose deals 2021: QC35 headphones, soundbars, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone loves Bose headphones and speakers, but so many people out there can’t afford the brand’s sky-high prices. That’s why you definitely need to check out Black Friday Bose deals in 2021. Some of the company’s hottest products are down to new all-time low prices!

Among the highlights, you’ll find a massive discount on Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise cancelling headphones. These are the best-selling Bose ANC headphones out there, and they retail for $350. Grab a pair during Black Friday 2021, however, and you’ll only spend $179! Other deals include the Bose TV soundbar, Bose Sport Earbuds, and more. Even Bose Sleepbuds II have a rare discount to a new all-time low price!

Black Friday Bose deals 2021

Bose is one of the best personal audio brands on the market. But some of the company’s hottest headphones and speakers cost a small fortune. The good news, however, is that many of the company’s best-sellers are somewhat more attainable right now. You just need to take advantage of a big sale happening over at Amazon.

Some are familiar deals that we see pretty often. But a few of them are so impressive that you might not believe it. The perfect example is Amazon’s Black Friday Bose deal on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC headphones. They retail for $350, but today they’re only $179!

The Bose QC35 headphones are the most popular active noise cancelling headphones from Bose. They’re rivaled only by the Sony WH1000XM4 headphones that are also on sale. Bose QC35 headphones are able to access Alexa or Google Assistant with the touch of a button. And the noise cancellation is completely unrivaled. You can pretty much go wherever you want with these headphones on and nothing will bother you.

These headphones are worth every penny at $350. Now that they’re on sale at a new all-time low price of just $179, you’d have to be crazy to pass them up. This is one of the best Black Friday Bose deals we’ve ever seen!

More Bose headphones on sale

In addition to those super-popular Bose headphones, there are plenty of other headphones included in this year’s Black Friday Bose deals.

One popular example is the new and improved Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones model that was recently released. The newly upgraded model retails for $330, but it just got its first big discount for Black Friday 2021.

Bose Sport Earbuds are also discounted, which is great news. These true wireless earbuds are very popular right now since they’re Bose’s most affordable option. Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are also on sale if you want ANC capabilities at the lowest price of the year.

On top of that, there’s another pair of Bose earbuds included in this year’s Black Friday Bose deals. Believe it or not, Bose Sleepbuds II have a rare discount right now! These earbuds don’t stream music. Instead, they’re noise cancelling buds that help you sleep at night. They retail for $250, but they’re down to $199 until the end of the month.

Bose speakers on sale for Black Friday 2021

Image source: Amazon

In addition to all those fantastic headphones deals, there are also some best-selling Bose speakers on sale for Black Friday 2021. Here are a few of our favorite sales. Just like Bose headphones, these deals should be around until the end of the day on Cyber Monday, November 29. But also just like those Bose headphones deals, they could sell out long before then.

And don’t forget about Bose soundbar deals!

