Black Friday Sony headphones deals 2021: Prices start under $100

Now that Black Friday 2021 has officially begun, there’s one question on so many minds. Where are all the best Black Friday Sony headphones deals of 2021?!

When we tell you that Sony went all-out this year, we’re definitely not exaggerating. The $350 Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones that everyone loves are on sale for just $248. That’s less than the previous-generation model cost last year on Black Friday! Of course, there are plenty of other options out there, too. Sony noise cancelling headphones start at just $78 for Black Friday 2021. Other Sony headphones are on sale for as little as $38!

And needless to say, it’s not just Sony headphones that are on sale with deep discounts.

Popular headphones on sale at Amazon

Best-selling AirPods Pro with MagSafe (on sale for $159!) and AirPods 2 at $109 are among the two most popular options for headphones among our readers. That likely won’t come as much of a surprise though. They’re among the most popular headphones in the world right now, after all. Another contributing factor is that they’re both currently discounted to the lowest prices of the month at Amazon.

But if you want over-ear headphones, Apple’s only option is the new AirPods Max and they’re far too expensive for many shoppers out there. That’s true even now while they’re on Amazon at the lowest price ever. A few colorways have a massive $110 discount right now.

Also of note, Apple’s AirPods 3 just got the first-ever discount for Black Friday!

Of course, Black Friday is all about Sony headphones deals, so let’s dive in.

Black Friday Sony headphones deals 2021

Image source: Sony/Amazon

It really doesn’t matter if you’re an audiophile or just a regular user looking for a different option for over-ear ANC headphones that don’t cost $400 or $500+. In either case, Amazon has an incredible sale going on right now that you need to know about. Long story short, Black Friday is definitely the best time to buy Sony’s globally beloved headphones.

Prices start at just $78 for the Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that normally sell for $200!

By now it should definitely go without saying that Sony is king when it comes to mind-blowing wireless noise cancelling headphones. We really don’t see that changing anytime soon. Most reviewers seem to agree that other companies have come close. But Sony is still widely believed to offer the most impressive mix of sound quality and noise cancellation technology.

Right now, Amazon is running the best Black Friday Sony headphones we’ve ever seen.

Which models are on sale?

As we mentioned, this big sales event starts with $200 Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that are Sony’s entry-level ANC option. It might seem odd to think of $200 headphones as “entry-level,” but they actually provide incredible value compared to Sony’s more expensive models.

Anyone who has tried them would likely agree that they’re a bargain at $200, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much right now. Head over to Amazon and you can pick up a pair for just $78. That’s $20 less than they were on Black Friday last year!

The next step up is Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS noise cancelling headphones, which normally sell for $250. They’re just $148 if you pick up a pair right now though.

After that, we have the cream of the crop. That’s right, we’re talking about mind-blowing Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones that people go crazy over.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones don’t often go on sale. That might seem surprising for headphones that retail for $350, but the explanation is pretty simple. The bottom line is these are the best in the business. If you want stellar sound quality and the best noise cancelling tech out there, the WH-1000XM4 headphones set the bar.

Thanks to the Black Friday Sony headphones deal we’ve all been waiting for, these headphones are down to an all-time low of just $248!

Other Black Friday Sony headphones deals

Image source: Sony/Amazon

There are plenty of other models on sale this year until Black Friday Sony headphones deals end on November 28.

Sony WF-C500 truly wireless earbuds typically sell for $100, but they’re down to $78 right now. That matches the best price we’ve seen all year long. Also, the Sony WH-CH510 headphones that punch well above their weight class are on sale for just $38! There are wired and wireless headphones models included in the sale, so definitely check it out.

Also, Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC wireless earbuds are down to an all-time low of $248. You won’t believe how good they sound!

All of these incredible deals are scheduled to end on November 28. You should definitely check out these Sony noise cancelling headphones deals before it’s too late!

