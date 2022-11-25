Best Black Friday DNA test deals 2022: 23andMe & AncestryDNA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Everyone knows that Black Friday DNA test deals are top sellers every single year. People love to give them as gifts for Christmas or Chanukah. It makes sense, of course, since they’re so useful.

For Black Friday 2022, all the best-selling home DNA test kits from 23andMe and AncestryDNA are on sale at the best prices of the year.

Featured deals in this article:

Some DNA tests give you insights into your health based on key indicators in your DNA. Others focus on your ancestry so you can see exactly where your family comes from. You can also find long-lost relatives, which is so cool.

If you’re planning to get a DNA test for yourself or as a gift this year, there are some deals that you definitely need to check out.

The 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit normally sells for $199, but right now it’s down to the all-time low price of just $99. It’s the #1 best-selling DNA test on Amazon has it has never been cheaper.

There are several more DNA tests on sale as well, and we’ve rounded up all the best bargains in this guide.

Black Friday 2022 DNA test deals

We can’t believe how many fantastic Black Friday 2022 deals are out there. It seems like every best-selling product out there has a deep discount right now. Top-sellers this year include laptops, TVs, and of course, Instant Pots. But those are all things that people tend to buy for themselves.

When it comes to gifts, there’s nothing hotter right now than Black Friday DNA test deals. And this year, you can get all three of the best-selling tests at their lowest prices ever.

23andMe deals

23andMe’s Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit is always the best-seller every single year. It regularly retails for $199, which seems steep, But it’s actually a terrific value for a DNA test that includes a whopping 150+ different reports on your health and ancestry.

This test kit has a huge $100 discount right now for Black Friday. That means you can get them for $99 each instead of $199!

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price: $199.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $100.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The other really popular 23andMe test is the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits DNA Test Kit. It’s popular all year round at $99, but people really go nuts when there are Black Friday DNA test deals.

Get one while it’s on sale, however, and you’ll only pay $79 per test.

23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service - DNA Test Kit with Personalized Genetic Reports Including An… List Price: $99.00 Price: $79.00 You Save: $20.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

And last but not least, we have the cream of the crop.

The 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle is the ultimate kit offered by 23andMe. It includes everything you get in the $199 home DNA test, which is currently on sale for $99. But you also get a full year of access to Health + Ancestry Service Plus. That’s 23andMe’s subscription service with exclusive reports and more.

This bundle typically costs $229, but it’s $100 off at $129 for Black Friday.

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle - DNA Kit with Personal Genetic Insights Including Health +… List Price: $229.00 Price: $129.00 You Save: $100.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Also of note, these are price discounts and not coupons. That means you can get as many as you want at discounted prices.

AncestryDNA deals

Last but not least, the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test + 3-Month Membership is always a huge seller on Black Friday. And that will definitely be true again this year since it’s one of the best Black Friday DNA test deals out there. This test returns tons of data and it includes a 3-month Ancestry World Explorer membership.

All that typically costs $149, but right now it’s down to $89 for Black Friday.

Or, if you want to spend even less, the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test on its own is only $48. It normally sells for $118 and this deal is a new all-time low price!

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test + 3-Month Ancestry World Explorer Membership… List Price: $149.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $60.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test, AncestryDNA Testing Kit with 35+ Traits,… List Price: $69.00 Price: $48.00 You Save: $21.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

