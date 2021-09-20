Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods Pro just hit Amazon's lowest price of all time — get a yours before they sell out! List Price: $199.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $19.01 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon.

You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals.

This list is updated daily, so check back as much as you want for the latest finds.

If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day membership trial for Prime shipping, Prime Video, and much more.

To help you find the best Amazon deals right now, we’ve listed our favorites below.

Best deals on Amazon today

Best smart home deals on Amazon

Smart home devices help your home run a bit more smoothly. Here are the best smart home deals on Amazon right now.

TanTan Smart Plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant (4 Pack) List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Buy Now Coupon Code: E6YFMCK4 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amysen Smart Plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant (4 Pack) Price: $15.97 ($3.99 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price: $34.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $5.00 (14%) Buy Now Coupon Code: ADDFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone with Gravity Sensor, Trajectory Flight, Gesture Control List Price: $79.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $20.00 (25%) Buy Now Coupon Code: ELFIN20SAVE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $30.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $44.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $25.00 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Learning Thermostat - Programmable Smart Thermostat for Home - 3rd Generation Nest… List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.95 You Save: $59.05 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera with Alexa List Price: $35.98 Price: $31.40 You Save: $4.58 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Air Fryer Oven with Convection, Microwave, and Toaster Features List Price: $305.75 Price: $299.99 You Save: $5.76 (2%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set with Air Fryer Cook Times Price: $11.45 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Holy Stone HS340 Mini Drone with 720P Wifi FPV Camera for Kids and Adults List Price: $51.99 Price: $48.59 You Save: $3.40 (7%) Buy Now Coupon Code: 3FZIZJEW Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Compatible with Alexa (Renewed) List Price: $300.00 Price: $199.99 You Save: $100.01 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ECOVACS Deebot OZMO N7 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, Laser Navigation List Price: $449.99 Price: $299.99 You Save: $150.00 (33%) Buy Now Coupon Code: VACUUMN7 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Dreametech Z10 Pro Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal List Price: $589.99 Price: $499.99 You Save: $90.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub List Price: $29.98 Price: $24.99 You Save: $4.99 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google (4 Pack) List Price: $29.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TP-Link Kasa Multicolor Smart Light Bulb KL125P2 with Alexa & Google Price: $14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulb KL110 with Alexa & Google Price: $16.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher List Price: $39.00 Price: $29.00 You Save: $10.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote List Price: $39.00 Price: $33.15 You Save: $5.85 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Apple deals on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $199.00 You Save: $50.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirTag Price: $29.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods with Charging Case List Price: $159.00 Price: $119.00 You Save: $40.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price: $199.00 Price: $159.98 You Save: $39.02 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) List Price: $399.00 Price: $345.93 You Save: $53.07 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) List Price: $599.00 Price: $539.00 You Save: $60.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display List Price: $969.00 Price: $849.99 You Save: $119.01 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip List Price: $1,299.00 Price: $1,199.00 You Save: $100.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best headphones deals on Amazon

A great pair of headphones can change how you listen to music. Here are the best headphone deals on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $199.00 You Save: $50.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods with Charging Case List Price: $159.00 Price: $119.00 You Save: $40.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price: $199.00 Price: $159.98 You Save: $39.02 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones List Price: $17.99 Price: $16.99 You Save: $1.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Zihnic Wireless Over-Ear Headphones List Price: $25.99 Price: $24.69 You Save: $1.30 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds List Price: $25.99 Price: $25.19 You Save: $0.80 (3%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds List Price: $23.99 Price: $23.98 You Save: $0.01 (0%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best home theater deals on Amazon

Need a new TV or TV-related product? There are plenty of deals for you. Here are the best home theater deals on Amazon right now.

YABER V10 5G WiFi Portable Projector for iOS/Android/PC/PPT/PS5 List Price: $290.99 Price: $190.99 You Save: $100.00 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

YABER Pro V7 9500L Portable Home Theater Projector List Price: $299.99 Price: $199.99 You Save: $100.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel 80W Dolby Digital Sound Bar with Bluetooth Price: $59.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price: $49.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $15.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device List Price: $29.99 Price: $21.99 You Save: $8.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition, Voice Remote with Alexa Price: $179.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG 75-Inch QLED Q80A 4K Smart TV with $400 Amazon Credit List Price: $2,699.99 Price: $2,497.99 You Save: $202.00 (7%) Buy Now Coupon Code: B6PXLX23DQL9 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

KMOUK TV Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound, Bluetooth 5.0, for PC/Home Theater List Price: $59.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $11.55 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vizio V51-H6 36" 5.1 Channel Home Theater Soundbar System (Renewed) List Price: $178.99 Price: $169.99 You Save: $9.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Projector Screen 120 inch 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease List Price: $21.98 Price: $22.51 You Save: $3.03 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD Projector Price: $1,099.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best laptop and tablet deals on Amazon

Looking for a new laptop or tablet to help you get your work done, or stay entertained? Check out our favorite laptop and tablet deals on Amazon right now.

Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R14K Slim Laptop | 15.6" Full HD IPS | AMD Ryzen 3 3350U Quad-Core Mobile… List Price: $399.99 Price: $359.80 You Save: $40.19 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS Laptop L210 Ultra Thin Windows Laptop, 11.6” HD Display, 4GB/64GB List Price: $239.99 Price: $228.94 You Save: $11.05 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, 11.6 List Price: $499.00 Price: $232.00 You Save: $267.00 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in-1 Laptop, Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Processor, 4GB/64GB, 14 Price: $359.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) List Price: $599.00 Price: $539.00 You Save: $60.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display Price: $969.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip List Price: $1,299.00 Price: $1,199.00 You Save: $100.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Thinnote-A 14.1-Inch Windows 10 Pro Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle List Price: $224.99 Price: $204.99 You Save: $20.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hyundai | HyBook, 14.1-Inch - Intel Celeron N4020 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD + Free 128GB MicroSD List Price: $289.99 Price: $269.99 You Save: $20.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s List Price: $229.99 Price: $139.99 You Save: $90.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best mobile deals on Amazon

Maybe you want a smartphone or an accessory for your phone, or a new iPhone 12. Here are the best mobile deals on Amazon.

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Price: $430.94 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) List Price: $499.00 Price: $399.00 You Save: $100.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Anker Wireless Charger, 2 Pack PowerWave Pad, Up to 10W Price: $23.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank for iPhone 12 Series Price: $54.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best kitchen deals and home deals on Amazon

Everyone’s kitchen could use something fresh. Here are the best kitchen deals on Amazon to help achieve that.

GCK Unlimited Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets - Extra Soft, Deep Pockets, All Colors & Sizes List Price: $27.99 Price: $22.39 You Save: $5.60 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask — Made in USA (10-Pack) Price: $17.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hotodeal Black KN95 Face Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask (40-Pack) List Price: $49.99 Price: $44.99 ($1.12 / Count) You Save: $5.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TCP Global Salon World Safety - 3 Boxes (150 Masks) of 3-Ply Breathable Disposable Masks Price: $39.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer, 6 Quart XL Electric Air Fryer Oven with Nonstick Basket List Price: $69.99 Price: $64.99 You Save: $5.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Carote 8 Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet with Granite Coating List Price: $16.99 Price: $13.99 You Save: $3.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver with 30-Piece Accessories (LD120VA) List Price: $99.00 Price: $49.00 You Save: $50.00 (51%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Air Fryer Oven with Convection, Microwave, and Toaster Features List Price: $499.99 Price: $305.75 You Save: $194.24 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

24 Piece Bath Towels Set - 100% Ring Spun Cotton for Home and Spa Price: $69.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets Deep Pockets 18 List Price: $56.99 Price: $34.95 You Save: $22.04 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Mibote 93 Pcs Accessories Set for Instant Pots Price: $26.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook with 800 Recipes Price: $4.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, More List Price: $69.99 Price: $66.32 You Save: $3.67 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Elite Gourmet ETO-4510M Double French Door Countertop Convection Toaster Oven Price: $124.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Flexispot Electric Standing Desk - 48 x 24 in Height Adjustable Sit Stand Up Desk (Black Frame + Black Top) List Price:$249.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission EN1 Electric Standing Desk - 48 x 30 in with 4 Memory Presets (White) List Price:$299.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$50.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best gaming deals on Amazon

Gaming can be expensive — but the best gaming deals on Amazon will help you save some serious cash.

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership List Price: $54.98 Price: $42.98 You Save: $12.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card, Licensed for Nintendo Switch List Price: $34.99 Price: $22.45 You Save: $12.54 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other deals on Amazon

Looking for something else? Here are the rest of the best deals on Amazon you can take advantage of right now.

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush List Price: $59.95 Price: $39.95 ($39.95 / Count) You Save: $20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker List Price: $34.99 Price: $25.99 You Save: $9.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DEERC Drone with Camera 1080P HD FPV Live Video 2 Batteries and Carrying Case List Price: $89.99 Price: $89.10 You Save: $0.89 (1%) Buy Now Coupon Code: V2OAEDK3 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Carlinkit 2.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter, Compatible with All Car Brands List Price: $126.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $27.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price: $59.90 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price: $229.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.