It shouldn’t be a surprise that air purifiers are extremely popular right now. We are in the midst of a global pandemic caused by an airborne virus, after all. That also might be why everyone is looking for the best Black Friday HEPA air purifier deals right now.

We can’t stress this enough: not all air purifiers are created equal. If you want the best air purifier for viruses, it’s not going to be a $40 model on the bottom shelf at your local drugstore.

Instead, you’re going to need a model with a sophisticated system that purifies and sterilizes the air in your home. Now, Amazon finally has exactly what you’re looking for. You definitely need to check out the impressive new Aura Air Purifier now that it’s back in stock for the first time in months.

Best Black Friday HEPA air purifier deals from Coway

Anyone out there looking for the very best of the best will undoubtedly know the brand Coway. It’s one of the hottest air purifier makers out there. What’s more, Coway has some of the best Black Friday HEPA air purifier deals of 2022.

Among all the Coway deals, we have two favorites.

First, the Coway Airmega 400S smart air purifier is one of the best models out there. It covers a massive amount of space — 1,560 square feet — and it’s app-enabled. That means in addition to being a phenomenal HEPA air purifier, it also connects to your iPhone or Android!

This model retails for $749 but it’s down to an all-time low price for Black Friday 2022.

Are you looking for something from Coway that’s a bit more affordable? We’ve got several more Coway air purifier Black Friday deals for you to check out. And prices start at just $116!

Instant HEPA air purifier deals for Black Friday 2022

Instant Brands is obviously best-known for making Instant Pots. And of course, it goes without saying that Instant Pot multi-cookers and Instant Pot air fryers are among the best in the business.

But now, the company also makes some of the best air purifiers out there!

Three different models are on sale for Black Friday 2022. And prices start at just $89.99 for the Instant Small HEPA Quiet Air Purifier that covers rooms up to 630 ft2.

The Medium model is $139.99 and covers up to 1140 ft2, and the Instant Large HEPA Quiet Air Purifier is $189.99. The Large model covers spaces up to 1,940 ft2, which can probably cover an entire floor of most homes with an open floor plan.

All of these deals are set to end on Cyber Monday, which is November 28.

Best air purifier for viruses

The new Aura Air Purifier looks like a futuristic piece of tech. Perhaps that’s because it is.

Unlike most air purifiers that are bulky and unsightly, the Aura Air Purifier mounts on your wall. It doesn’t take up any space at all on your floor or your tables. The design is sleek and stylish so it’ll blend in seamlessly with any decor. More importantly, of course, this is an astonishingly effective air purifier and air sterilizer.

According to the manufacturer, the Aura Air Purifier is clinically and scientifically proven to remove 99.9% of viruses and bacteria from the air. This impressive feat is accomplished by the unit’s special four-stage purification and sterilization system.

First, there’s a pre-filter that handles large particles like smoke, dust, pollen, and mold. Then there’s a Ray HEPA filter with three antibacterial laters that filter germs, odors, fungus, mold spores, and viruses.

Next, a special UV-C light system kills viruses and bacteria that pass through. And finally, a patented Sterionizer releases positive and negative ions to remove any remaining pollutants and freshen indoor air.

All that is packed into one sleek system that’s quiet and compact! And thanks to an excellent Black Friday HEPA air purifier deal, it’s on sale at a new all-time low price!

We tested it ourselves

Image source: Aura Air/Amazon We’ve been testing the Aura Air Purifier ourselves for the past couple of weeks. So far, we have nothing but good things to say about this smart air purifier.

Aura says its air purifier kills 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. The company also has a study published in the World Journal of Surgery and Surgical Research to back up its claims. Needless to say, we cannot confirm the manufacturer’s claims ourselves with regard to killing viruses.

Complex scientific tests are needed to measure the efficacy of systems such as these. What we can confirm, however, is that the Aura Air Purifier seems to work much better than other air purifiers we’ve tested in terms of overall performance. The air in the area where we installed this unit had a fresh crispness to it that isn’t achieved by most other models.

Also important is the free Aura app that accompanies this smart air purifier. Aura doesn’t just purify and sanitize your air, it also measures air quality using seven different sensors. The app gives you statistics, insights, and even tips on how to further improve the air quality in your home.

The Aura Air Purifier isn’t just the best air purifier for viruses, it’s also the smartest air purifier we’ve tested. If you want a Black Friday HEPA air purifier deal on a model that kills viruses, this is the best of the best!

Aura Air Purifier key details

Wondering exactly what makes the Aura Air Purifier the best air purifier for viruses? Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind:

The Aura Air Purifier is the best air purifier for viruses, bacteria, smoke, dust, and more

The manufacturer claims it’s the “world’s smartest air cleaner” and it has so many impressive features to back it up

Aura is an all-in-one indoor air purifier with a built-in air quality intelligence system

This is an air purifier and air sanitizer in one compact unit that looks futuristic and stylish

Built-in sensors monitor air quality in real-time and make adjustments

The Aura air purifier removes 99.9% of all viruses and bacteria from the air, according to the manufacturer

Aura says this model is clinically and scientifically proven to remove microbes and viruses from the air inside a home

The purifier uses a special combination of UV-C light and the patented Sterionizer technology

Special 4-stage air cleaning system includes a pre-filter, Ray HEPA filter + active carbon filter, a UV light, and a Sterionizer

Control the Aura air purifier and see information about your home’s air quality in the free Aura app

The app also offers stats and tips on improving the air in your home

Cheaper options

If you’re looking for a less expensive option, take a look at the GermGuardian AC4825E True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer. This model has 43,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and it has been a best-seller for a very long time. It’s also discounted right now so you can get one for $79.99.

Of note, the manufacturer does make the claim that it kills 99.9% of viruses, but it does not provide any results from scientific or clinical testing to back up its claims.

