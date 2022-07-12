Best free Amazon deals you can get on Prime Day 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Practically anything and everything you can think of is on sale right now for Prime Day 2022. Apple AirPods Pro are down to the best price of the year. Fire TV Stick deals start at just $11.99. You can even get Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel bed pillows with 103,000 5-star reviews for $12.90 each. But the best deals are obviously free Amazon deals for Prime Day. After all, nothing beats FREE!

In this roundup, I’m going to tell you about some of the best free Amazon deals you can get right now. Some of them get you FREE money in the form of Amazon credit or gift card deals. Others are freebies that you get when you purchase an Amazon device on sale.

Either way, these deals only last until the end of Prime Day 2022, which takes place on July 12-13. That means you don’t have long to get in on the action.

Check out Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 hub to see all the hottest Prime Day deals. Plus, we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Day deals.

Free Amazon deals on Prime Day: Free money

Image source: Amazon

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale each and every year. And this year, there are several Amazon deals that get you free money in the form of Amazon credit!

First and foremost, there’s a deal that every single Prime member needs to take advantage of. Seriously, you’re crazy if you don’t.

Amazon is running a special Prime Day Amazon Gift card promotion that gets you a $12.50 credit when you purchase an eGift card of $50 or more. And believe it or not, you can just send the eGift card to yourself by entering your own email address. That means you’re not spending a dime to get Amazon’s $12.50 bonus!

You’ll find more details on Amazon’s eGift card deal page. Just click the “Apply code to your account” button to activate the deal. Alternatively, you can use the promo code EGCPRIME22 at checkout.

FREE MONEY: Get a $12.50 Credit with a $50 Amazon Gift Card Purchase or Amazon Reload Price:Add $50, Get $12.50 Buy NowCoupon Code: EGCPRIME22 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Believe it or not, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Want to see what other free Amazon credit offers and gift card deals are available? Check out all of Amazon’s best gift card deals with free Amazon credit.

Other freebies for Prime Day 2022

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

In addition to free Amazon credit, there are also deals that get you freebies when you purchase certain Amazon devices.

For example, Amazon will throw in a free Sengled smart LED bulb when you buy an Echo Dot 4 for $19.99. That’s already a massive discount, so the free Bluetooth bulb is like a cherry on top!

Better yet, you can get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited (AMU) for free when you buy an Echo Dot 4th-Gen. That’s crazy!

The same freebies are also available with other Alexa speakers, like the Echo 4th-Gen.

Or, you can get the Echo Auto with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited free for just $19.99. There has never been a better time to add hands-free Alexa to your car!

Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew List Price:$103.93 Price:$49.99 You Save:$53.94 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On top of all that, Amazon’s $120 Echo Buds are on sale for $69.99 for Prime Day 2022, which is an absolute steal.

Additionally, if you want to upgrade to the Echo Buds with a wireless charging case that normally sell for $140, you can pick up a pair for $89.99.

Those are both all-time low prices… and they both come with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free!

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!